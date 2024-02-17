Friends vs That 70s show

Choose

  • Friends

    Votes: 4 26.7%

  • That 70s show

    Votes: 11 73.3%
  • Total voters
    15
Streeter

Streeter

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 28, 2016
Messages
18,269
Reaction score
9,781
Both shows are my 2 favorite from essentially same time period around same length of series.

That 70s show had the better 1st season but the worst final season.

Best years on both shows is season 5

Friends had the most recognizable an bigger stars at time (not so much now really) .

Friends by a mile the better production value as T7S was literally 70s sitcom production level.

My choice is that 70s show because I laughed harder.
 
70s show came around during my late teens, just the perfect time for that kind of show. And the characters sort of grew into young adulthood with me. I love friends but 70s show might be my favorite sitcom ever.
 
Mike said:
70s show came around during my late teens, just the perfect time for that kind of show. And the characters sort of grew into young adulthood with me. I love friends but 70s show might be my favorite sitcom ever.
Click to expand...
I was not quite as young as that 70s show characters but not as old as Friends characters . :(
 
I'm going to need the viewing figures for both in Argentina before I can comment.
 
That 70's Show by virtue of it actually being funny.
 
Friends is consistent. You can watch any episode and be mildly entertained. 70s has the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. I'd rather watch the first 4 seasons than anything from Friends.
 
Streeter said:
I was not quite as young as that 70s show characters but not as old as Friends characters . :(
Click to expand...
Yeah I remember I liked Friends right away but I was like 12 when it started, so of course couldn't really relate to the characters. but that 70s show started when I was 17, and a sitcom with mostly teen characters that wasn't targeted towards children was sort of novel at the time.
 
Friends had better writing but I related more to that 70's show. Even though I wasn't around in the 70's, they seemed much more like a realistic family.
 
That 70s Show was much funnier. Red alone was better than the entire Friends cast.
 
70s and only because I seen some and never saw any of friends sounds lame as f
 
Friends. That 70s Show sucks. Can't remember a single joke from it.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Friends had better writing but I related more to that 70's show. Even though I wasn't around in the 70's, they seemed much more like a realistic family.
Click to expand...

Friends wasn't about realism. Friends was deliberately a delightful escapist fantasy about a carefree bourgeoisie existence in an ethnically cleansed 1990s Manhattan. It was a vehicle for selling hair products.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
News Dana White lashes out at Stephen Espinoza, calls #Showtime exec ‘a complete phony’
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
Zarathustra611
Zarathustra611

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,594
Messages
55,092,024
Members
174,598
Latest member
forshman

Share this page

Back
Top