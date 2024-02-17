Friends vs That 70s show

Streeter
Both shows are my 2 favorite from essentially same time period around same length of series.
That 70s show had the better 1st season but the worst final season.
Best years on both shows is season 5
Friends had the most recognizable an bigger stars at time (not so much now really) .
Friends by a mile the better production value as T7S was literally 70s sitcom production level.
My choice is that 70s show because I laughed harder.
