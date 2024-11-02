Friendly Sherdog reminder. Set your clocks back an hour tonight. Daylight savings has ended.

Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 94,453
- Reaction score
- 153,875
Yep. I have this bad boy right by my bedDo you mean wind your clocks back?
You know what fcking time is is!Yep. I have this bad boy right by my bed
Yeah. It's just a saying to remind people the time is changing these days.Technology does that for me
I'm going to set the clocks back 1 hour too , after doing thr same last week.You cunts are a bit fucking slow, that was last weekend you twats x.
Mind you , it figures, you did the same thing in WW2 also....
I'm going to set the clocks back 1 hour too , after doing thr same last week.
That way I have a further hour to see what's ahead of me.