Friendly cat in the neighbourhood and

Some new strays have rocked up in our hood which is a kind-of circuit of 24 townhouses.One of the cats is extremely friendly and laid back.He's been showing up in people's houses sleeping on bath mats and couches, usually unsure of how he got there.Interesting thing - because this is a bit of a "hi-so" area, the locals don't like having strays around but are also conscious of not displacing them again.The solution? They've been giving them collars. Thought it was interesting.