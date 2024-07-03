  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Friendly cat in the neighbourhood and

facePuncher7

facePuncher7

Founder of the militant wing of the Salvation Army
@Brown
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
3,988
Reaction score
689
Some new strays have rocked up in our hood which is a kind-of circuit of 24 townhouses.

One of the cats is extremely friendly and laid back.
He's been showing up in people's houses sleeping on bath mats and couches, usually unsure of how he got there.

Interesting thing - because this is a bit of a "hi-so" area, the locals don't like having strays around but are also conscious of not displacing them again.
The solution? They've been giving them collars. Thought it was interesting.

Messenger_creation_0e63dc07-3771-4b56-a41e-c18ce966e4f3.jpegMessenger_creation_d54a89c1-33a3-4d3e-9361-bf35d4e9aabe.jpeg
 
Why doesn't someone adopt him? Cats are very cool pets and he looks like a sweetheart. Outdoor cats are also terrible for the small animals that live in the environment like birds and squirrels.
 
So basically your neighbours are more concerned with appearances. Give them a collar so they don't look stray but still not adopting them.
 
facePuncher7 said:
Some new strays have rocked up in our hood which is a kind-of circuit of 24 townhouses.

One of the cats is extremely friendly and laid back.
He's been showing up in people's houses sleeping on bath mats and couches, usually unsure of how he got there.

Interesting thing - because this is a bit of a "hi-so" area, the locals don't like having strays around but are also conscious of not displacing them again.
The solution? They've been giving them collars. Thought it was interesting.

View attachment 1050989View attachment 1050990
Click to expand...
As someone with two street cats, I know that a man just can't say no to pussy. Take him in and he'll make sure no cockroaches survive in your house
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,029
Messages
55,797,040
Members
174,939
Latest member
death touch

Share this page

Back
Top