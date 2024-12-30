Friend made video after getting into meditation

After she no longer could spend her time and energy competing, she felt a lot of what all of her years of competition may have distracted her her from.
She recently got into meditation and created a video for fun and tied it into music/songs?
I thought it turned out pretty cool.
Probably not the crowd that would get into this type of thing but thought I would share it anyway.
She recently got into meditation and created a video for fun and tied it into music/songs?
I thought it turned out pretty cool.
Probably not the crowd that would get into this type of thing but thought I would share it anyway.