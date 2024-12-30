Friend made video after getting into meditation

After she no longer could spend her time and energy competing, she felt a lot of what all of her years of competition may have distracted her her from.

She recently got into meditation and created a video for fun and tied it into music/songs?

I thought it turned out pretty cool.

Probably not the crowd that would get into this type of thing but thought I would share it anyway.


 
Tell her to spend more time meditating and less time making videos inspired by her meditation.

I ain't gonna meditate to this. It's so busy and just. Well I agree with the post a few up.
 
An 8 minute video without a single shot of her bobs and vagene?

Ban this man
 
Thats a nice video you made.

What do you want us to do with it?
 
Motivational music and i am not my past slogans

Hmmmm
 
