Evelyn Couch is a timid housewife in her 40s in 1980s Birmingham. Her husband Ed has an aunt living at an Alabama nursing home, where Evelyn meets elderly Ninny Threadgoode. Over several encounters, Ninny tells Evelyn about the long-abandoned town of Whistle Stop and its residents.<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fried_Green_Tomatoes#cite_note-2"><span>[</span>a<span>]</span></a>
Ninny's tale begins with tomboy Idgie, the youngest member of the Threadgoode family. She and Ruth Jamison are devastated when Idgie's beloved older brother and Ruth's boyfriend, Buddy, is killed by a train. Idgie remains socially withdrawn well into her adolescence. At the Threadgoode family's request, the straitlaced Ruth intervenes.
Idgie initially rebuffs Ruth's attempt at friendship, but over the summer they gradually develop a deep attachment. Ruth eventually moves to Valdosta, Georgia, to marry Frank Bennett. When Idgie visits, she discovers that Frank habitually abuses the pregnant Ruth.
Against Frank's violent attempts to stop her, Idgie, together with her brother Julian and Big George, rescue Ruth who returns to Whistle Stop with them, where her baby, Buddy Jr., is born. Papa Threadgoode gives Idgie money to start a business and help care for Ruth and Buddy Jr. She and Ruth open the Whistle Stop Cafe, employing the family cook, Sipsey, and her son, Big George, whose excellent barbecue becomes widely popular.
Frank comes to Whistle Stop to kidnap his infant son, but an unseen assailant thwarts his attempt, and he is soon reported missing. About five years later, Frank's truck surfaces in a nearby river. Idgie becomes a suspect, having publicly threatened Frank for beating Ruth. Sheriff Grady Kilgore detains both her and Big George. He offers to release Idgie and pin Frank's supposed murder solely on Big George, but she refuses.
During the subsequent trial, Reverend Scroggins provides false testimony that supports both Idgie's and Big George's alibis. Taking into account Frank's reputation for drunkenness and his body never being found, the judge rules his probable death as accidental and drops all charges against Idgie and Big George.
Shortly after the trial, Ruth is diagnosed with terminal cancer and soon dies. When trains stop running through Whistle Stop, the café closes, and the townsfolk drift away. Ninny's story concludes, but not before Frank's fate is revealed. When Frank attempted to kidnap Buddy Jr., Sipsey hit him over the head with a cast-iron skillet, killing him. Frank's truck was pushed into the river, and Idgie convinced Big George to butcher and barbecue Frank's body, which they later served to Sheriff Curtis Smoot, who relentlessly investigated Frank's disappearance. Smoot proclaimed the meal as the best barbecue he ever ate.
Evelyn discovers Ninny was discharged from the nursing home. During her stay there, Ninny's house was condemned and demolished unbeknownst to her. Evelyn finds Ninny where the house once stood. She wants her to live with her and Ed, to which Ninny agrees.
They pass by Ruth's grave which is freshly adorned with a jar containing honey and a honeycomb. A card reads, "I'll always love you, the Bee Charmer". The Bee Charmer was Ruth's nickname for Idgie, revealing that Idgie is still alive. As they leave, Ninny recollects how after Ruth died the cafe closed and all the townspeople eventually left.
vs
Sisters Kat and Daisy Araújo, and their friend Josephina "JoJo" Barboza, are young Portuguese-American women working as waitresses at Mystic Pizza, a pizza parlor owned by Leona and her husband Vic in the fishing town of Mystic, Connecticut
JoJo is engaged to Bill but faints at their wedding because she gets cold feet. She wants to continue having sex with Bill until she is ready to be married. Bill breaks up with her because she will not commit.
Kat and Daisy are opposites. Kat, the younger sister, is an aspiring astronomer. She has been accepted to Yale University on a partial scholarship and, in addition to waitressing at Mystic Pizza and babysitting, is working at the Mystic Seaport Whaling Museum‘s planetarium. In contrast, glamorous Daisy's goal is to have as much fun as possible.
Daisy meets Charles, a rich young man, at a bar. The two begin a relationship, much to her mother's dismay. At a family dinner, Charles's relatives make insensitive comments about Daisy's Portuguese ethnicity, and Charles overreacts. Daisy breaks up with him, accusing him of using her to rebel against his parents.
Kat becomes infatuated with Tim, an architect and Yale graduate who has hired her to babysit his four-year-old daughter Phoebe while his wife works in England. A relationship develops between them, and they sleep together.
Tensions rise between the two sisters: Kat criticizes Daisy for being promiscuous, which Daisy resents, since Kat is having an affair with a married man. However, when Tim’s wife Nicki returns, Tim rejects Kat. Daisy consoles her sister, and they reconcile.
A television food critic known as "The Fireside Gourmet" unexpectedly visits Mystic Pizza. He takes a few bites of one pizza slice, jots notes, pays, and leaves. His approval can do wonders for a restaurant, but they are not optimistic.
A few days later, Tim brings Phoebe to Mystic Pizza because she wants to say goodbye to Kat, as her family is leaving town. Tim gives Kat a check to help cover her tuition expenses, but she tears it up just as Fireside Gourmet’s latest show airs and he gives the restaurant his highest rating.
JoJo marries Bill, Kat accepts a loan from Leona, and Daisy and Charlie reconcile at the wedding. The film ends with the three women overlooking the water from the restaurant's balcony, reminiscing about their time together and wondering about the future..
two classics which is better?