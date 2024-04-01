Fresh start

Felt stagnant the last few months and decided it's time for something different. I'm not attracting the women I want. I'm not growing enough physically, mentally, and spiritually. I'm not trying hard enough.



So I'm making 3 major changes.



1. Quitting weed, again

I have always had excellent results going off weed. Off weed, I'm sharper mentally and more charismatic, able to attract a higher grade of women. I don't feel awkward like I do when I'm smoking regularly. Overall productivity improves.



It's hard because I truly love to smoke but I have been doing it too long without a break. I've been stoned for most of the last year at my job. I'm doing ok, not great but not horrible.



I suspect that most guys in this subforum don't partake and won't understand the vice but it has been a crutch I have relied on off and on since I was a teenager. I'm now 41, past prime. I still feel strong but I sense the change in my body and I can still do so much more with my life. I'm nowhere close to my potential.



2. Semen retention

Mike Tyson practiced it as do many other athletes. Some think this is imaginary but I don't think so. I last came on March 16th after seeing a woman who was dtf but I didn't really like her that much. I pulled out so I wouldn't get her pregnant and I felt so tired and drained afterwards, including at work the days after. I had sex with another woman a week ago but purposely didn't cum. I didn't feel as drained, but it still took away some of my energy.



I don't really like the women I'm attracting. They're not that fit and I don't think any of them are capable of having healthy strong kids. They might be able to get pregnant but they are not in peak health or fertility and I don't think they would make good moms. I'm just fulfilling a lustful desire with them.



No more wasting my seed. I will use this energy to improve myself. Honestly, I think it's giving more willpower to conquer my marijuana addiction.



3. Training. I work a physically demanding job, but it is a light grind and not enough to be in great shape from by itself. So, I have been stepping up the training in the gym lifting and also training more bjj again.



I went to bjj last week and did well against a few guys but I rolled with a couple higher level guys and they both tapped me multiple times. My back and shoulder have been sore for the last week but I am healing and will be ready to roll again soon.



Honestly though, I need a good rest to really bounce back. That's the hard thing about my job. It's not tough enough to get super fit from, but it's taxing enough to hamper recovery.



No excuses though. I do feel like I'm recovering. Mentally, I'm in a tough situation with getting off the weed. I feel irritated but I also feel determined.