Law French Researcher Expelled From US Over Criticism Of Trump Policy

On March 19, 2025, the French government expressed alarm at the expulsion of a French researcher from the United States, citing concerns over academic freedom and the treatment of international scholars. The incident, which took place on March 9, involved a researcher affiliated with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) who was in the U.S. to attend a conference near Houston, Texas.

Philippe Baptiste, the French Minister of Higher Education and Research, reported that the researcher was denied entry and expelled after U.S. authorities discovered messages on his phone that expressed a "personal opinion" concerning the Trump administration's research policy. Baptiste stated, "I learned with concern that a French researcher, who was traveling to a conference near Houston, was banned from entering the United States and then expelled," as detailed in a release by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The examination occurred when the researcher, a specialist in the space sector, was subjected to a random security check at the border. During this scrutiny, U.S. agents combed through the contents of his work laptop and personal phone. They found messages that, according to a diplomatic source, "showed hatred towards Trump and could be qualified as terrorism." Subsequently, the authorities seized his devices and deported him back to Europe the next day.
It is becoming too silly at this point. Every accusation is a confession from MAGA.

giphy.gif
 
