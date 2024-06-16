  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International French protesters march against far-right in Paris

What i find amusing about the "French Protestors"
They are waving Palestinian flags in most of the camera cuts.

The leftists who are marching in Paris against the "Far Right" still don't have a clue why Macron lost?
Even at 0:31 in the video, there is a protestor holding a poster comparing the far right to the Chinese communists.
Really?


Honestly the protest rally in Paris didn't look huge nor to big.
 
images
 
Reeeeeee people arent voting the way i want them to, lets protest people's voting choices.

And ironically and unsurprisingly plenty of Palestine flags (far more than French flags) in the bunch which just makes it that much funnier.

They probably just got the "far right" more votes today
 
Reeeeeee people arent voting the way i want them to, lets protest people's voting choices.

And ironically and unsurprisingly plenty of Palestine flags (far more than French flags) in the bunch which just makes it that much funnier.

They probably just got the "far right" more votes today
Anything right of Mao is “far-right” in Europe.
 
is this like the protests against the “far right” In Germany?

Where it’s mostly the occupiers doing the protesting against the people that want to throw them out or at the very least stem their take over by not allowing more of them?
 
I think it's too late now. The social democrats and greens are getting wiped out in yurrp, and so is macron. Nobody cares about the oh no nazis outrage anymore.
 
I think it's too late now. The social democrats and greens are getting wiped out in yurrp, and so is macron. Nobody cares about the oh no nazis outrage anymore.
Imagine being a leftist in France trying to defend Macron and his govt after Macron tried to his expensive wrist watch while he was on a interview..
 
