Free Microsoft word ?

Not paying 170 $ / Euro.

I used to have this for free. Now it seems to cost money. But I really could use a writing program. Ways around it, or a free alternative ?
 
I believe the free days may be behind us. When my older kids were in school, they all had a free version of the Student Microsoft Office Suite. Now my youngest has some garbage online only version where he can't even save docs to his desktop. He was trying to turn in an assignment the other day but the system was acting up. I told him to save to his desktop and email the paper to his teacher but the online Word version would not allow it.
 
LibreOffice. It's OpenSource but you can use it on Microsoft OS. There is LibreOffice Writer and they have save features that allow you to convert the document to a Word Document if you open it in Microsoft Word.
 
Google free Microsoft word and it has a free online word you can use .
 
Google free Microsoft word and it has a free online word you can use .
Online tools tend to act up and I would not put any sensitive docs there.
Easiest way is a local copy of Libre office. It is free and is almost the same as MS Office, but its interface has a different flavor of retardation.
 
I bought MS Office for every computer since college and latest computer while unplugged from internet and trying to launch Word or Excel resulted in message like I'm not licensed to use it. WTF? It's like it phones home each time I launch Excel.
 
yeah and there´s catches to stuff like that. I like the idea of making a local copy like suggested. Also Microsoft word probably has the best privacy.

Balkan rage ensues
There is a free office that looks better than Open office
Its German.

SoftMaker Office und FlexiPDF: Alternativen zu Microsoft Office und Acrobat

SoftMaker Office: Datenschutz nach DSGVO. Die Alternative zu Microsoft Office für Windows•Mac•Linux•iOS•Android. PDF-Editor FlexiPDF als Alternative zu Acrobat.
www.softmaker.com www.softmaker.com
 
Best burek here is from a Serbian place, best cevap is from a Croatian place. There's a Macedonian bakery that has pite and burek but it's not up to par with the other two, their krafne are ok.

I've only been to Croatia only like 2 times. I was born in March of 92 ini Yugoslavia shortly after the socialist republic split so it was just Serbia and Montenegro after that. My family lived in Croatia, so they thought it was safe to go back for whatever reason, obviously wasn't the case as our home was destroyed by the Croats and we were part of the 92 Serb exodus from Croatia, my dad was fighting in the war. I didn't go back until 97 or 98 when my mum and I went to Vukovar to see my uncle, I remember some guys with guns who started shooted and we had to run. That was the last time I was in Croatia so I don't have any real experience there. Not really any good memories lol.
 
Best burek here is from a Serbian place, best cevap is from a Croatian place. There's a Macedonian bakery that has pite and burek but it's not up to par with the other two, their krafne are ok.

I've only been to Croatia only like 2 times. I was born in March of 92 ini Yugoslavia shortly after the socialist republic split so it was just Serbia and Montenegro after that. My family lived in Croatia, so they thought it was safe to go back for whatever reason, obviously wasn't the case as our home was destroyed by the Croats and we were part of the 92 Serb exodus from Croatia, my dad was fighting in the war. I didn't go back until 97 or 98 when my mum and I went to Vukovar to see my uncle, I remember some guys with guns who started shooted and we had to run. That was the last time I was in Croatia so I don't have any real experience there. Not really any good memories lol.
