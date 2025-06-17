Free Microsoft word ?

So since this thread is done and solved, done and dusted out of this world. Slobo you were from Australia, Jugoslavia born and are from one side Croatian the other side Serbian, right. So who got the best ćevapćići and Burek, Croatia Serbia or Bosnia ?



I tried Sarajevo Ćevape and they are better than Hercegovina Ćevapi, at least I think they are. I mean I gotta be patriotic and claim we get the best ones even if it's not true. Banja Luka Ćevapi are supposed to be up there too. Most notorious Sarajevo and Banjaluka ćevapi. We def got good Pršut. I mean Janjetina is the best balkan food anyways. Do you still eat balkan food. Gotta be some spots down under.



My Afrikaan Dota collegue brought in this other serbian from south Africa into the game and we went 0:2. They both emigrated to Switzerland/Germany. Like why you guys gotta imitate me ? At least win the game for me, but it was my fault I played really poor. At least I speak the best German out of us 3.



Now we come to the conclusion that I should download Libra office, will do, thanks for the shortcut.



Basicaly if you are Croatian also do you like comming to the sea. I bet you didn't fly out to Europe in a decade. What is your favorite beach town in Croatia ? I only go to Makarska and Pelješki most. It's close and convinent.



Europe > Australia.



At least you won't get eaten up by 5 sharks round here.



And if you happen to see some guy outside on his phone browsing sherdog and his screen name is Max tell him I will not follow any of his S&C programs and keep doing random excercises.



And did you watch the NFC shows. Some big things happening in the region. Good fighters.