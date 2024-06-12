  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 67 'Nakrob vs. Khalilov', 6/14 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

Yte9wNm.jpeg


Just a week after igniting both Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship returns to the Thai capital for another action-packed spectacle.

ONE Friday Fights 67 goes down live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 14, and the 11-bout card features a slew of international Muay Thai and MMA stars competing for a coveted US$100,000 contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In the main event, Nakrob Fairtex collides with #4-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender Tagir Khalilov in a Muay Thai banger. Nakrob has been near-flawless during his ONE Friday Fights tenure, but the Russian has shared the Circle with two dominant ONE World Champions and will present the Thai dynamo with his stiffest challenge yet.

Also, the show will feature ONE Friday Fights fan favorite Kongklai Sor Sommai, Lethwei knockout artist Moe Htet Aung, and 20-year-old wrecking ball Tonglampoon FA Group. Plus, undefeated Vietnamese MMA rising star Tran Ngoc Luong and unbeaten 22-year-old British striker Otis Waghorn make their promotional debuts.

THE LINEUP

135: Nakrob Fairtex vs. Tagir Khalilov (MT)
136: Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 vs. Paidang Lukjaoporongtom (MT)
135: Samingdam Looksuan vs. Petseekiew Kor Kampanart (MT)
118: Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit vs. Petporwarit Sor Sommai (MT)
125: Copter Sor Sommai vs. Kiriluang Chor Hapayak (MT)
118: Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Prakaypetlek EminentAir (MT)
140: Kongklai Sor Sommai vs. Otis Waghorn (MT)
141: Moe Htet Aung vs. Kazuki Yamagishi (MT)
116: Nguyen Van Thanh vs. Haruyuki Tanitsu (MT)
145: Idris Abdurashidov vs. Kazakbai Tilenov (MMA)
135: Tran Ngoc Luong vs. Kaito Oda (MMA)
117: Saorattana Sitkrujeab vs. Koko Ohara (MT)
 
