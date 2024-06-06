  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 66 'Kongchai vs. Hamidi', 6/7 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

pGYXMS3.jpeg


The world’s largest martial arts organization kicks off its monthly doubleheader with an appetizing Muay Thai and MMA card at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7.

ONE Friday Fights 66, which airs live in Asia primetime, features 24 more international martial arts stars competing for a life-changing US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

In the headline attraction, Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kongchai Chanaidonmueang and French-Algerian bruiser Akram Hamidi go head-to-head in a strawweight Muay Thai showdown.

Kongchai is looking to bag his sixth promotional victory, but Hamidi – a three-time ISKA Kickboxing World Champion – intends to shut down the local favorite and ruin his rival’s big homecoming.

Also, ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex’s training partner Seksan Fairtex returns to the Lumpinee stage, Russia’s Evgenii Antonov aims to continue his undefeated form in MMA, and Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp makes his highly anticipated debut.

THE LINEUP

125: Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Akram Hamidi (MT)
128: Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Muanglao Kiattongyot (MT)
135: Seksan Fairtex vs. Amil Shahmarzade (MT)
127: Kaotaem Fairtex vs. Wanpadej Looksuan (MT)
121: Attachai Kelasport vs. Poye Adsanpatong (MT)
113: Sitrak Por Paidang vs. Rolex Wor Panyawai (MT)
145: Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Mavlud Tifiyev (MT)
157: Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp vs. Thway Thit Win Hlaing (MT)
145: Miao Aoqi vs. Shingo Shibata (MT)
132: Asadula Imangazaliev vs. Seiki Ueyama (KB)
161: Evgeniy Antonov vs. Islam Kukaev (MMA)
125: Torepchi Dongak vs. Hiroto Masuda (MMA)

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 66

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang will try to take another step toward securing a spot on the ONE Championship global roster when he battles Akram Hamidi on Friday in Thailand.
www.sherdog.com
 
Dong is pounding and always looking for a violent finish
 
Baht Bonus for this Wanderlei like finish?
 
I like how they structured this one. Get the MMA out of the way and then you have all the good stuff for the rest of the card.
 
