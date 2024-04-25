PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 60 'Suriyanlek vs. Rittidet', 4/26 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

dLEVPzj.jpeg


ONE Friday Fights 60 promises to deliver another lineup filled with blistering action this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Ten muay thai battles are bolstered by bouts from the mixed martial arts and submission grappling ranks.

At the top of the bill, muay thai power players Suriyanlek Por Yenying and Rittidet Sor Sommai duke it out in a 132-pound catchweight muay thai showcase. Suriyanlek has been a mainstay on the ONE Championship roster, assembling a 4-2 record inside the promotion. The 27-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Pompet PK Saenchai in March and will be eager to claw back to his winning ways. Rittidet, meanwhile, has been an exciting prospect who delivers action every time he steps foot in the ring. Boasting a 3-2 record in the organization, Sommai is on par with Suriyanlek’s 100% finish rate in victories.

Before the headliner, Focus Adsanpatong and Comeback TK Yutthana—two newcomers with a point to prove—battle for dominance in a 130-pound muay thai scrap. Adsanpatong is a former Channel 7 Stadium muay thai champion and “Fighter of the Year.” Fight fans will also be treated to a fierce contest when Khunponnoi Sor Sommai, coming off consecutive knockout wins, takes on Songfangkhong FA Group in a 136-pound duel. In addition, the show features three-division Lumpinee Stadium muay thai champion Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin locking horns with Deniz Demirkapu.

ONE Friday Fights 60 streams live to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:


THE LINEUP

132: Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Rittidet Sor Sommai (MT)
130: Focus Adsanpatong vs. Comeback TK Yutthana (MT)
136: Khunponnoi Sor Sommai vs. Songfangkhong FA Group (MT)
125: Kaoklai Chor Hapayak vs. Jomjai Naksugym (MT)
115: Yodnumchai Fairtex vs. Mahesuan Aekmuangnon (MT)
113: Sangsakda BoyTarchang vs. Detphupa ChotBangsaen (MT)
140: Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin vs. Deniz Demirkapu (MT)
135: Coopar Royal vs. Kaito Oda (MMA)
132: Sornsueknoi FA Group vs. Eisaku Ogasawara (MT)
130: Thomas Van Nijnatten vs. Panmongkol CMA Academy (MT)
115: Junior Fairtex vs. Masami Machida (MT)
125: Liisi Vaht vs. Natsuki Takamoto (SG)

How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 60

ONE Championship looks poised to deliver another mixed-discipline lineup filled with blistering action on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.
Thanks for the thread @Gio. I should be around for this card if I don't fall back asleep. These ONE Friday fights always bring the action.
 
