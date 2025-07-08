Crime Free Ghislaine Maxwell

giphy.gif
 
Sweater of AV said:
We need to make people pass some sort of exam before they're allowed to make threads.
Click to expand...
I think this is actually a great point. The official narrative that we are now being told is that there ISN'T a list and that there is "nothing here to see folks" ...so what exactly is she in jail for (if she is even in jail)? Pimping girls to zero clients?

Also, proper pronunciation in case anyone was curious is Jizzlane.
 
That's what she told Epstein, "stay in your lane".
 
They'd much sooner free her than burn themselves alive so I don't think we should press them too hard on that.

She can stay right where she is, there's got to be other ways to try and get the government to be honest.
 
I've been saying the same thing TC

So there's no client list huh? Well there's a lady in jail for sex trafficking minors. Who did she traffic them to then?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Crime Virginia Giuffre Commits Suicide
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
USA!USA!
USA!USA!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,474
Messages
57,534,148
Members
175,741
Latest member
Minouthecat

Share this page

Back
Top