



UFC just dropped the full Blanchfield vs. Rose fight this morning, and predictably, the Sherbums are out in full force trying to discredit what was one of the most impressive comeback wins we’ve seen in a long time. Let’s cut through the bias and keep it real: Erin Blanchfield beat a locked-in, dialed-in Rose Namajunas who was riding a two-fight win streak and looked incredible through the first two rounds. This wasn’t some “washed” or “declining” version of Rose — it was a sharp, composed, and technically crisp former champion who had Blanchfield clearly down 0-2 going into the third.



If this had been a three-round fight, Rose would’ve walked away with the win, and you all would be spamming threads claiming Blanchfield got exposed. But it wasn’t a three-rounder — it was five — and Erin showed you exactly why she’s a real contender in this division. She stayed calm, made mid-fight adjustments, and her striking, which so many of you have doubted, started to shine. No panic, no desperation — just a young fighter evolving in real time against one of the most experienced names in women’s MMA.



What no one seems to want to talk about is the fact that once Erin established the takedown threat, she actually outstruck Rose Namajunas on the feet . Round 4 was fought completely standing, and Erin won it on all four judges' scorecards. That’s not a fluke — that’s intelligent pressure and cage control. And in Round 5, Erin came out aggressive, overwhelming Rose with volume and forward pressure, forcing Rose — the decorated striker — to panic-wrestle and shoot for a takedown. Think about that: Rose shot on Erin Blanchfield. That’s how much control Erin had seized by then.



And once she got it to the ground? That was game over. Rose might be a veteran, but Blanchfield’s grappling is just too much. The control, the pressure, the awareness — it was suffocating. She completely flipped the momentum and imposed her will. That’s not luck. That’s not a fluke. That’s skill, conditioning, and fight IQ all coming together at the highest level.



But instead of giving Erin credit for digging deep and finishing strong, what do the Sherbums do? Pretend like Rose is washed, pretend like it didn’t mean anything. It’s pathetic. Rose looked phenomenal for ten minutes, and had the fight ended there, the narrative would be completely different. But Erin took over when it mattered. That’s what contenders do.



Stop moving the goalposts. This was a major win against a still-dangerous former champ. If you’re still downplaying it, you’re not analyzing — you’re hating. Erin Blanchfield is the real deal, and y’all are gonna have to come to terms with that eventually.