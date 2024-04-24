Free AI Music Creator Udio AI - It's Crazy

Listened to a few ridiculous fart humor ai songs lately that were actually amazing minus the lyrics, so I looked for some ai music generators and found that this new one UDIO was getting crazy hype. After playing around with it for a little bit I realized that it was the real deal. Not perfect but damn impressive. It's similar to chatgpt in that all you need is a gmail to login and start using it. If your bored and want to play around with it, check it out, it's crazy, it's going to change music forever.

Here's a few of the songs I 'made' using it.

www.udio.com

Udio | Nocturnal Serenade by Library | AI Music Generator - Official Website

Listen to Nocturnal Serenade by Library on Udio. Discover, create, and share music with the world. Use the latest technology to create AI music in seconds.
www.udio.com www.udio.com

www.udio.com

Udio | Defiance to Light by Library | AI Music Generator - Official Website

Listen to Defiance to Light by Library on Udio. Discover, create, and share music with the world. Use the latest technology to create AI music in seconds.
www.udio.com www.udio.com

www.udio.com

Udio | Shadows of Madness by Library | AI Music Generator - Official Website

Listen to Shadows of Madness by Library on Udio. Discover, create, and share music with the world. Use the latest technology to create AI music in seconds.
www.udio.com www.udio.com
 
