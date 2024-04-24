Free AI Music Creator Udio AI - It's Crazy

Udio | Nocturnal Serenade by Library | AI Music Generator - Official Website Listen to Nocturnal Serenade by Library on Udio. Discover, create, and share music with the world. Use the latest technology to create AI music in seconds.

Listened to a few ridiculous fart humor ai songs lately that were actually amazing minus the lyrics, so I looked for some ai music generators and found that this new one UDIO was getting crazy hype. After playing around with it for a little bit I realized that it was the real deal. Not perfect but damn impressive. It's similar to chatgpt in that all you need is a gmail to login and start using it. If your bored and want to play around with it, check it out, it's crazy, it's going to change music forever.Here's a few of the songs I 'made' using it.