Remember that state trooper who bumped into those South Carolina footballers in that tunnell, well one of them was Nick Harbor. a 6-5 245 pound 10.11/20.20 sprinter, that kind of size with speed is unheard of.
I keep up with this stuff, and have never seen anyone that heavy run that fast, yep......freak of nature.
That trooper is lucky the kid didn't unload on his dumb ass,
Reminds me of that Derrick Henry HS football video.
