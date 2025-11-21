NFL Freak of Nature

Remember that state trooper who bumped into those South Carolina footballers in that tunnell, well one of them was Nick Harbor. a 6-5 245 pound 10.11/20.20 sprinter, that kind of size with speed is unheard of.

I keep up with this stuff, and have never seen anyone that heavy run that fast, yep......freak of nature.

That trooper is lucky the kid didn't unload on his dumb ass,

Reminds me of that Derrick Henry HS football video.


 
Soccer is my #1 sport, and I'm in my 30s.

His father was a good athlete, but wasn't a good player; which I feel could be a foreshadowing.
 
Got it, thanks.

When we see these really fast guys we do wonder ......is he only in football because he;s fast (there are a lot of examples of that) or is he a football player who happens to be fast?

Having watched the guy play, he's a football player first.
 
I think the freakiest thing I have ever seen was 300+ lb Larry Allen chasing someone down.


 
Army handed a nearly unbeatable at home UTSA a loss today. God keeps blessing me.
lmao typical non bowler. If the kid did shit the troopers would have killed his ass and his mom and grandma could have won the ghetto lottery
 
You don't know? Oh damn maybe that is why yall don't know how to act around police. That explains a lot.
 
I don't think he did at first. Then he met Reggie White who made Allen worry about lasting in the league then he made lifting a priority.
 
There are a few things that weights don't help or at least that much in my opinion. Speed and functional strength. Allen may have gotten more durable but he was something else from the start.

My other big guy's that I have thought were super freaks were Vince Wilfork. The guy is like good at everything but like 325 lbs.

Gronk is my other one but he isn't quite as big. He had business being as fast as he was as big as he was. He looked like a man playing against kids with his athletism.
 
That’s not true at all. My brother owns a gym dedicated to enhancing athletic performance. I’ve seen naturally strong and gifted kids become absolute units when the weight training is focused for the sport they play. The kids just hitting weights for the sake of ego lifting are the ones who you think of in your statement. But the kid looking to get his 40 time down needs focused strength and conditioning to achieve that goal, and weights are 100% involved.
 
Anyone getting physically stronger will also get faster. Simply how it works.

I started lifting seriously at 15 for football, all my track times also improved dramatically.
 
You said it yourself, "naturally strong". Darrell Green ran a 4.2 at 40. At 50, he did a 4.43. Deion Sanders still smokes players on his college team. At the top level, it was obvious to everyone that you were very different from day 1.
 
