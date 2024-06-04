jamel said: So…



That juror is the walking embodiment of integrity.





Question is tho…



What would y’all have done?



Cause see there’s this new Airstream camper that I have my eyes on… Click to expand...

Tell the police I got a $20,000 bribe. Have the criminals arrested. Profit $100,000. Muahahah.Nah...I'd be scared of anyone willing and able to drop $120,000 to bribe me. You keep the money and get caught, you're royally fucked, and that money isn't worth the punishment you'll get. Plus you're helping out royal scumbags, who stole money from needy kids. No thanks.I'd do the same thing she did, then be terrified of leaving my house for the next 5 years.