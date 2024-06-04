Crime Fraud Defendants Arrested After Juror Reported $120,000 Attempted Cash Bribe At Her Home.

Juror says someone left her bag with $120,000 cash and promise of more if she’ll acquit​

June 3, 2024



MINNEAPOLIS — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

“This is completely beyond the pale,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said in court Monday. “This is outrageous behavior. This is stuff that happens in mob movies.”

These seven are the first of 70 defendants expected to go to trial in a conspiracy that cost taxpayers $250 million. Eighteen others have pleaded guilty, and authorities said they recovered about $50 million in one of the nation’s largest pandemic-related fraud cases. Prosecutors say just a fraction of the money went to feed low-income kids, while the rest was spent on luxury cars, jewelry, travel and property.

During the trial that began in April, defense attorneys questioned the quality of the FBI’s investigation and suggested that this might be more of a case of record-keeping problems than fraud as these defendants sought to keep up with rapidly changing rules for the food aid program.

These seven initial defendants were affiliated with a restaurant that participated in the food aid program. Those still awaiting trial include Feeding our Future’s founder Aimee Bock, who has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The 23-year-old juror said she immediately turned over the bag of cash to police. She said a woman left it with her father-in-law Sunday with the message that she’d get another bag of cash if she voted to acquit, according to a report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Defense attorney Andrew Birrell told the judge that the bag of cash is “a troubling and upsetting accusation.”

Before allowing the trial to continue with more closing arguments on Monday, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel questioned the remaining 17 jurors and alternates, and none reported any unauthorized contact. Brasel decided to sequester the jury for the rest of the proceeding as a precaution.

“I don’t do it lightly,” Brasel said. “But I want to ensure a fair trial.”

She didn’t decide immediately whether to detain the defendants, but she did order an FBI agent to confiscate the defendants’ phones.

The aid money came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was administered by the state Department of Education. Nonprofits and other partners under the program were supposed to serve meals to kids.

Two of the groups involved, Feeding Our Future and Partners in Nutrition, were small nonprofits before the pandemic, but in 2021 they disbursed around $200 million each. Prosecutors allege they produced invoices for meals that were never served, ran shell companies, laundered money, indulged in passport fraud and accepted kickbacks.

Juror says someone left her bag with $120,000 cash and promise of more if she’ll acquit

She was serving on a case involving seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
So…

That juror is the walking embodiment of integrity.


Question is tho…

What would y’all have done?

Cause see there’s this new Airstream camper that I have my eyes on…
 
Feeding Our Future juror bribed with $120K, defendants arrested

Prosecutors in the Feeding Our Future trial are alleging jury tampering after a woman bribed juror 52 with a bag containing $120,000 in cash.
Brasel said in her ruling that the juror was “terrified,” and “remains at risk for retaliation.” She also expressed concern that “someone obviously has the addresses of the families of these jurors.”

A search warrant affidavit filed for the defendants’ phones revealed that all seven defendants “have had access” to information identifying the juror.

.....

scary stuff
 
jamel said:
So…

That juror is the walking embodiment of integrity.


Question is tho…

What would y’all have done?

Cause see there’s this new Airstream camper that I have my eyes on…
She probably is, unless the bag actually had 500k in it when it was dropped off. Shit like this would probably come out eventually so she probably avoided future jail time. I'm proud of her.
 
jamel said:
So…

That juror is the walking embodiment of integrity.


Question is tho…

What would y’all have done?

Cause see there’s this new Airstream camper that I have my eyes on…
She reported $120K of the $240" she recieved. The police will dutifully delivery the $60K she turned in to the evidence locker where the clerk will have them sign a receipt for the $30k they dropped off.
 
jamel said:
So…

That juror is the walking embodiment of integrity.


Question is tho…

What would y’all have done?

Cause see there’s this new Airstream camper that I have my eyes on…
Tell the police I got a $20,000 bribe. Have the criminals arrested. Profit $100,000. Muahahah.

Nah...I'd be scared of anyone willing and able to drop $120,000 to bribe me. You keep the money and get caught, you're royally fucked, and that money isn't worth the punishment you'll get. Plus you're helping out royal scumbags, who stole money from needy kids. No thanks.

I'd do the same thing she did, then be terrified of leaving my house for the next 5 years.
 
