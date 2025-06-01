Frankenstein 2025 Oscar Issac, Mia Goth Guillermo De Toro

i give most things guillermo del toro related a shot, so will watch. Trailer made it seem like its coming straight to netflix? That would seem odd for a high production movie. Were not in covid anymore.
 
llperez22 said:
i give most things guillermo del toro related a shot, so will watch. Trailer made it seem like its coming straight to netflix? That would seem odd for a high production movie. Were not in covid anymore.
GDT's movies generally don't do well in the box office. He's lucky Netflix picked this movie up imo.
 
hmm, might watch. i love the story of frankenstein, or for the nerds, rather frankenstein's monster. i hated the frankenstein portrayed in penny dreadful. emo "im a nice guy!" annoying fuckhead lmao. hope this'll be better, or at least less insufferable.
 
I'm not sure, I am kind of burnt out on all of the Frankenstein takes. I just looked it up--56 Movies had Frankie as the lead. 190 had him in it in some way. Add in the TV shows and it's been done.

On a side note, who remembers:
1748789171880.png
 
First two Frankenstein films are good and the Mel Brooks one and then the rest are shit. Will be surprised if this is better than Pacific Rim.
 
kc6n3l80abf81.jpg
 
Jackonfire said:
I'll certainly watch it but nothing will ever top the OG Frankenstein from 1931 directed by James Whale. Its a masterpiece.
nope it won't, not in the context of it's time. My mentor was less than 10 when he saw it, in the late 90's he was telling me he still had nightmares about it. We've seen so much by now what's new?
 
Spam On Rye said:
First two Frankenstein films are good and the Mel Brooks one and then the rest are shit. Will be surprised if this is better than Pacific Rim.
young frankestein is one of my fave comedies ever. the scene where gene tells his partners not to let him out of franks lair no matter how much he begs, then when he's in there he pusses out, "i'll beat your stupid heads in, let me out!!!".
 
