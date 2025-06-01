Frankenstein 2025 Oscar Issac, Mia Goth Guillermo De Toro

The Dark Knight
Gotham Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- May 9, 2023
- Messages
- 237
- Reaction score
- 410
Looks amazing .. Guillermo puts his spin on Mary Shellys haunting tale.
i give most things guillermo del toro related a shot, so will watch. Trailer made it seem like its coming straight to netflix? That would seem odd for a high production movie. Were not in covid anymore.
Didn't know who this person was before now. Yeah, I'm not feeling it, bro.Mia Goth is kinda ugly hot.
Mia Goth is kinda ugly hot.
nope it won't, not in the context of it's time. My mentor was less than 10 when he saw it, in the late 90's he was telling me he still had nightmares about it. We've seen so much by now what's new?I'll certainly watch it but nothing will ever top the OG Frankenstein from 1931 directed by James Whale. Its a masterpiece.
young frankestein is one of my fave comedies ever. the scene where gene tells his partners not to let him out of franks lair no matter how much he begs, then when he's in there he pusses out, "i'll beat your stupid heads in, let me out!!!".First two Frankenstein films are good and the Mel Brooks one and then the rest are shit. Will be surprised if this is better than Pacific Rim.