Media Frank Warren challenges the skeptics (Dubois’ illness)

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Threat Actor
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2016
Messages
17,601
Reaction score
14,173
As Dubois’ licensed promoter he has now publicly instructed the BBBofC to release a copy of the letter that Dr. Neil wrote declaring Dubois as medically unfit to fight Parker. Authorization shall apply to “anybody” that requests it. I visited the BBBofC’s website and looked at their personnel. Sure enough Dr. Neil Scott’s name is listed on there alongside office contact information. Simply tell them that you’re an investigative journalist that covers boxing and would like to address the various conspiracy theories floating around out there. If necessary link them to the timestamped video segment below. 😉

e-mail: [email protected]

 
Frank Warren, known truth talker and as honest a gentleman as you have ever met

Who got "allegedly" shot by one of his former fighters because of his honesty
 
treelo said:
Frank Warren, known truth talker and as honest a gentleman as you have ever met

Who got "allegedly" shot by one of his former fighters because of his honesty
Click to expand...

I love that he tells Dubios to his face he ate too many fucking right hands against Hrgovic.

Calling Usyk a crybaby was pretty funny too.
 
treelo said:
Frank Warren, known truth talker and as honest a gentleman as you have ever met

Who got "allegedly" shot by one of his former fighters because of his honesty
Click to expand...
Warren only granted us permission to read Dr. Neil Scott's letter detailing Dubois' medical illness that led to the Parker pullout. There's no need to trust him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,249
Messages
57,084,913
Members
175,532
Latest member
Hhyton

Share this page

Back
Top