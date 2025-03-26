Kovalev's "Man Bag"
As Dubois’ licensed promoter he has now publicly instructed the BBBofC to release a copy of the letter that Dr. Neil wrote declaring Dubois as medically unfit to fight Parker. Authorization shall apply to “anybody” that requests it. I visited the BBBofC’s website and looked at their personnel. Sure enough Dr. Neil Scott’s name is listed on there alongside office contact information. Simply tell them that you’re an investigative journalist that covers boxing and would like to address the various conspiracy theories floating around out there. If necessary link them to the timestamped video segment below.
e-mail: [email protected]
e-mail: [email protected]