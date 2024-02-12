Frank Shamrock's Hypothetical Run. How Far Would He Go?

Wanderlei Silva

Yuki Kondo

Evan Tanner

Elvis Sinosic

Vladimir Matyushenko

Ken Shamrock

Randy Couture

In the not-so-distant year of 1999, just before the new millennium dawned, Frank Shamrock stood at the pinnacle of his MMA career. Unfortunately, his legacy has somewhat faded from UFC history, largely due to Dana White's disdain and the lack of awareness among newer fans. However, let's delve into a hypothetical scenario where Frank, instead of retiring, continues his journey post his victory over Tito Ortiz.Imagine Frank Shamrock taking on the next seven opponents that Tito faced after their encounter. How would he fare in this gauntlet? Let's discuss.But before we dive into the matchups, it's crucial to address a potential opponent in this alternate timeline - the Iceman, Chuck Liddell and Vitor Belfort While it's likely that Frank would have faced them had he continued competing, they are not included in this list. The reason being, Tito Ortiz consistently avoided facing Chuck for years, and theBelfort matchup never materialized at the time. If you'd like to add a bonus round considering Liddell and Belfort, feel free to do so.Here's the lineup of potential opponents for Frank Shamrock.Note during the specified time frame, Frank would be around 27 to 30 years old.I honestly believe that Frank's most formidable opponents on this list are Matyushenko and Couture, particularly from a martial arts perspective. Both Frank and his adopted brother Ken have historically struggled against opponents who can match or exceed them in wrestling prowess. Despite Ken's age and declining physical condition, the psychological aspect is evident. This notion is supported by evidence from the 'Bound by Blood' documentary, where Ken's influence still evidently looms large over Frank. Decades later, Ken's ability to emotionally impact Frank is clear, as he managed to reduce him to tears. Not passing judgment on either individual; both brothers clearly have their own issues. However, Ken seems to have a significant presence in Frank's psyche. That being said, Ken doesn't seem to be affected at all by them when it comes down to competing.