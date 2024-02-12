Frank Shamrock's Hypothetical Run. How Far Would He Go?

savemgs
In the not-so-distant year of 1999, just before the new millennium dawned, Frank Shamrock stood at the pinnacle of his MMA career. Unfortunately, his legacy has somewhat faded from UFC history, largely due to Dana White's disdain and the lack of awareness among newer fans. However, let's delve into a hypothetical scenario where Frank, instead of retiring, continues his journey post his victory over Tito Ortiz.
Imagine Frank Shamrock taking on the next seven opponents that Tito faced after their encounter. How would he fare in this gauntlet? Let's discuss.
But before we dive into the matchups, it's crucial to address a potential opponent in this alternate timeline - the Iceman, Chuck Liddell and Vitor Belfort While it's likely that Frank would have faced them had he continued competing, they are not included in this list. The reason being, Tito Ortiz consistently avoided facing Chuck for years, and the
Belfort matchup never materialized at the time. If you'd like to add a bonus round considering Liddell and Belfort, feel free to do so.
Here's the lineup of potential opponents for Frank Shamrock.
Note during the specified time frame, Frank would be around 27 to 30 years old.
- Wanderlei Silva
- Yuki Kondo
- Evan Tanner
- Elvis Sinosic
- Vladimir Matyushenko
- Ken Shamrock
- Randy Couture