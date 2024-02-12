Frank Shamrock's Hypothetical Run. How Far Would He Go?

20140921081803_IMG_6367.JPG


In the not-so-distant year of 1999, just before the new millennium dawned, Frank Shamrock stood at the pinnacle of his MMA career. Unfortunately, his legacy has somewhat faded from UFC history, largely due to Dana White's disdain and the lack of awareness among newer fans. However, let's delve into a hypothetical scenario where Frank, instead of retiring, continues his journey post his victory over Tito Ortiz.
Imagine Frank Shamrock taking on the next seven opponents that Tito faced after their encounter. How would he fare in this gauntlet? Let's discuss.
But before we dive into the matchups, it's crucial to address a potential opponent in this alternate timeline - the Iceman, Chuck Liddell and Vitor Belfort While it's likely that Frank would have faced them had he continued competing, they are not included in this list. The reason being, Tito Ortiz consistently avoided facing Chuck for years, and the
Belfort matchup never materialized at the time. If you'd like to add a bonus round considering Liddell and Belfort, feel free to do so.
Here's the lineup of potential opponents for Frank Shamrock.
Note during the specified time frame, Frank would be around 27 to 30 years old.
  • Wanderlei Silva
  • Yuki Kondo
  • Evan Tanner
  • Elvis Sinosic
  • Vladimir Matyushenko
  • Ken Shamrock
  • Randy Couture
I honestly believe that Frank's most formidable opponents on this list are Matyushenko and Couture, particularly from a martial arts perspective. Both Frank and his adopted brother Ken have historically struggled against opponents who can match or exceed them in wrestling prowess. Despite Ken's age and declining physical condition, the psychological aspect is evident. This notion is supported by evidence from the 'Bound by Blood' documentary, where Ken's influence still evidently looms large over Frank. Decades later, Ken's ability to emotionally impact Frank is clear, as he managed to reduce him to tears. Not passing judgment on either individual; both brothers clearly have their own issues. However, Ken seems to have a significant presence in Frank's psyche. That being said, Ken doesn't seem to be affected at all by them when it comes down to competing.
 
Yeah Randy would’ve Mogged Frank, but Frank would beat the rest.
 
Well you gotta remember weight classes were kind of bonkers then. Frank had to weigh in with pockets full of change just to make weight for the Tito fight. So I don't really think he would've had the same list of opponents if he stayed. I'd say he more than likely would've faced off against guys like Dave Menne and a much earlier version of Baroni.
 
There's a large part of me that wants to agree with you. In fact, I will even go so far as to say that I do see it the way you do. However, in the back of my mind, I just keep thinking about Couture's fights with Inoue, Valentijn, Ilyukhin. All of them ended up with Randy getting submitted by people he was beating, and I have to say Shamrock was better than all those guys on the ground, at least in MMA. Although, that's just my opinion.
 
realistically, if Frank were competing today, he'd probably be fighting at 170 lbs. That being said, he was still significantly more skilled than many of his contemporaries at the time.
 
Very fair point, I could see Frank snatching a leg on Randy at that point in their careers. Frank was a special one, sad the way the UFC has treated him because Dana holds a grudge like a teenage girl.
 
The entire situation is a tragedy when it comes to the history of the sport. While I acknowledge that Frank isn't completely innocent on this particular topic, Dana White is essentially the one who has erased him from the sport's history. I just wish they could put the BS aside.
 
used to be a great fan of shamrock but i see him being eventually stopped in the rematch with Tito.
 
Certainly, here's an improved version:
The amusing part, at least in my opinion, is that Wanderlei probably would have given Frank a beating of a lifetime, similar to what he did to Sakuraba a few short years later. However, in 1999, I believe it would have been easy work for Frank.
 
Randy smothers him with wrestling and dirty boxing
Wand likely beats him (but just as easily could have gotten sloppy and get caught)
I think he beats Matyushenko
He probably beats Tanner and everyone else

Frank vs Ken would have been epic lmao (Frank wins)
 
