Frank Shamrock on Jaxxon

Really good interview with Frank. He seems to have matured a ton.
- Talks about very early days in Japan
- Says Ken and Dan Henderson were the two strongest guys he ever tied up with.
- Talks about spending a fair amount of time in prison and prison fights.
- Committed a ton of felonies (which is why he was in jail)
- Talks about what drove the division between Frank, his dad, and Ken
- Pancrase days.
- Says he never did steroids and wasn't particularly strong.
- Says Ken was a freak athlete from very early on in life.
- Never played sports as a kid
- Has had a back issue since his teenage years. Ultimately played a role in retiring early, plus no money.
- Talks about consulting with the Fertita brothers and Dana very earlon. Led to division with Frank as Frank didn't believe in them. Frank didn't join the team so he was the enemy.