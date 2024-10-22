Frank Shamrock is teaching Boxing for free. Wednesday. North San Diego County

JPW328
Frank Shamrock is teaching boxing for fun on Wednesdays at 6pm at Pine Avenue Park in Carlsbad, CA. It’s about 30 miles north of Downtown San Diego.
If any Sherbros want to do some fun boxing drills, all you gotta do is bring gloves and show up! There’s no sign up or anything. It’s basic beginner boxing drills, but if you are advanced it’s great too. Frank shares his knowledge and he holds mitts for everyone.
