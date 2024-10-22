Frank Shamrock is teaching Boxing for free. Wednesday. North San Diego County

JPW328

JPW328

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 1, 2006
Messages
701
Reaction score
884
Frank Shamrock is teaching boxing for fun on Wednesdays at 6pm at Pine Avenue Park in Carlsbad, CA. It’s about 30 miles north of Downtown San Diego.

If any Sherbros want to do some fun boxing drills, all you gotta do is bring gloves and show up! There’s no sign up or anything. It’s basic beginner boxing drills, but if you are advanced it’s great too. Frank shares his knowledge and he holds mitts for everyone.
 
Frank was really the first well-rounded MMA fighter to hit the scene. He was the prototypical blueprint, a true mixed martial artist.

You see I came from the same boys home that Frank & Ken did. Bob Shamrock was almost like a father to me. In fact, it was I who taught Frank the way of the fist. So, he's just passing on my teachings to the next generation of aspiring fighters.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Frank was really the first well-rounded MMA fighter to hit the scene. He was the prototypical blueprint, a true mixed martial artist.

You see I came from the same boys home that Frank & Ken did. Bob Shamrock was almost like a father to me. In fact, it was I who taught Frank the way of the fist. So, he's just passing on my teachings to the next generation of aspiring fighters.
Click to expand...

You were doing god's work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,227
Messages
56,377,461
Members
175,190
Latest member
El_chapo_of_devon

Share this page

Back
Top