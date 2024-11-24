Media Frank mir post a new video of himself.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
5,357
Reaction score
8,222
what is your impression of frank mir , where would you put him in the hw lineage ?
 
He was the goat WEC commentator.

Wonder if he wore a headband everywhere except during fights.
 
I guess he did always have the odd head shape up top, it was just covered with hair. His cheeks being more exaggerated is what is causing that new look now.

$_57.JPG
 
He always had the peanut head. It's more pronounced now since his hair is receding from the side. I think he is using some sort of growth factor. You look at his face and think he is an old man but he is kinda jacked now. He got this big lenny thing going on with his stomach too.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,115
Messages
56,562,687
Members
175,281
Latest member
GoldenGod

Share this page

Back
Top