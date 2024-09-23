A Personal Note from Shamrock



A few years ago, I actually asked Ken about this fight on Facebook, and he was kind enough to reply. Here’s a snippet from our conversation:



Me: "All those years ago, when you had that kickboxing fight with Frank Lobman, what was your mindset? You were facing a guy with way more experience in that sport, and he was respected in the kickboxing world. Were you just testing yourself? Because you really threw yourself into the deep end and turned it into a fight."



Ken Shamrock: "Ya, it was just being young & never backing down from a challenge. I figured, what the heck, let's fight and see what happens."​

This fight is pretty underrated, and a lot of newer fans might not even know it happened—maybe even some older ones. But I wanted to bring it up for a few reasons.Right now, crossover fights are everywhere. Since the big Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor match in 2017, it’s been all the rage. And with Jake Paul now boxing former UFC fighters, it’s even more common. But here’s the thing: crossovers have been happening for a long time. The Shamrock vs. Lobman fight is a great example of how MMA fighters have been stepping into other combat sports for decades, even back in the early days of MMA.Back in the early to mid-90s, Ken Shamrock was arguably the most famous MMA fighter around. He was one of the guys who helped put the UFC on the map and was known for his submission skills, especially in Pancrase (a hybrid wrestling organization in Japan). But here’s the catch—this fight wasn’t in an MMA cage. It was a kickboxing match, which was totally outside of Shamrock’s comfort zone as a grappler.In this match, Shamrock was stepping into the ring with Frank Lobman, a seasoned kickboxer and a pretty dangerous striker. For Shamrock, this was a huge challenge—facing a guy with way more experience in a striking-only fight. It’s a cool part of Shamrock’s career where he tested himself in a different sport.Shamrock didn’t have much striking experience compared to Lobman, but that didn’t stop him from taking the fight. Lobman was no slouch, and Shamrock had to know he was in for a tough night. Still, he gave it a shot, and that’s what makes this fight so interesting.Why It’s ImportantThe lines between different martial arts were blurring, and fighters were constantly jumping into different sports to see how they’d do. This fight was part of that experimental era, where anything could happen. It’s a great reminder of how far MMA has come and how different things were back then.Fighters today are way more well-rounded—they train in striking, grappling, and everything in between. But back then, guys like Shamrock were pioneers, stepping into new arenas and trying to see how they measured up. That spirit of experimentation and risk-taking is what makes this fight worth talking about today, especially with the resurgence of crossover bouts.Shamrock actually did pretty well, considering the circumstances. He was definitely outmatched in terms of kickboxing technique, but he still gave it his all. A lot of MMA fighters back then wouldn’t have taken that kind of risk, especially someone as well-known as Ken. Losing could’ve hurt his reputation and made it harder to negotiate with promoters.I’m posting this article in the UFC section because it’s directly relevant to the history of the organization and the evolution of crossover fights, which are often a major point of discussion in UFC forums. Ken Shamrock, who was undeniably the face of the UFC during its early years and arguably the face of MMA as a whole at the time, participated in this significant crossover fight. His legacy is deeply intertwined with the UFC, and the fight with Frank Lobman highlights a crucial moment in his career when he took risks outside the MMA sphere.Furthermore, whenever UFC stars are involved in crossover events, it’s common for that content to be allowed in the UFC section. Considering Shamrock’s historical significance to the UFC, this post fits well within the scope of UFC discussions. This fight not only involves a UFC legend but also connects to current trends of UFC fighters stepping into other sports, making it a relevant and interesting topic for this forum.