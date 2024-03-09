Francis was ranked #33 coming into the AJ fight

Francis was ranked #33 coming into the Anthony Joshua fight.
Boxrec has him now at #238 out of 1,438 heavyweights currently ranked.

He's is the current #1 HW out of Cameroon.
There are only 3 HW boxers ranked out of Cameroon.
Put all three of those Cameroon boxers records together and you get 0-5.
It's just not their sport.
 
There are like 7 or 8 boxing ranking systems. The 5 alphabet bodies, RING, boxingrec and I think theres another one. Its one of those things where you can really pick and choose your facts.

Francis is 0-2 against 2 top 3 HWs with a split decision loss. You can interpret that a whole shit ton of ways. You can rank Francis anywhere from 6th to 500th and its reasonable.
 
No there's not. Your thinking of organizations such as WBC, WBO etc..

Thers only 1 ranking system that ranks everybody.
That's boxrec.

Everyone else will rank top 10-20 but not the top 2000.
 
I partially made a mistake.

But I'm saying one of thew other ranking systems could have him in their more limited rankings. And it would be reasonable.
 
Makes sense. A loss to an extremely perfunctory Fury and an absolute demolishing from a serious Joshua.
 
Based on the number of HW boxers out there who are capable of beating Francis, he should be higher than 33, even with the loss. Maybe even top 10 lol.
 
boxing isn't a real sport, also wrong forum chud
 
How are you even ranked with a record of 0-1 in a sport?
 
