Francis was ranked #33 coming into the AJ fight

Francis was ranked #33 coming into the Anthony Joshua fight.
Boxrec has him now at #238 out of 1,438 heavyweights currently ranked.
He's is the current #1 HW out of Cameroon.
There are only 3 HW boxers ranked out of Cameroon.
Put all three of those Cameroon boxers records together and you get 0-5.
It's just not their sport.
