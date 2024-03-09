Francis was ranked #33 coming into the AJ fight

There are like 7 or 8 boxing ranking systems. The 5 alphabet bodies, RING, boxingrec and I think theres another one. Its one of those things where you can really pick and choose your facts.



Francis is 0-2 against 2 top 3 HWs with a split decision loss. You can interpret that a whole shit ton of ways. You can rank Francis anywhere from 6th to 500th and its reasonable.