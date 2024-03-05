Francis vs Joshua

I know this is the UFC forum, but if you're like me you don't ever go into the boxing forum. Francis vs Joshua is this Friday in case anyone doesn't know. The open workouts are right now btw. I'm extremely excited for this fight.



www.youtube.com

OPEN WORKOUT LIVE | ANTHONY JOSHUA vs FRANCIS NGANNOU | KNOCKOUT CHAOS ð¥

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou train for the public in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with the Grand Arrivals. The two colossal heavyweights meet in the ring for K...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
 
giphy.gif


Hell yes I'm excited

Francis single-handedly rejuvenated my love for fighting. We're talking Fedor levels of excitement and admiration here.
 
I will watch. Beers are already in the fridge.
Joshua most likely takes it by being cautious and having better technique, but I’ll still be keeping my fingers crossed for that Ngannou killing blow.
 
Their fight is expected to take place around 6PM EST on Friday.
1709659239743.png
 
No matter what happens Francis won. Making life changing money without being a slave to the UFC. Besides maybe Conor (and that’s arguable) every MMA fighter in the world would switch careers with Ngannou. Ngannou > UFC
 
