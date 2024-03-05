OPEN WORKOUT LIVE | ANTHONY JOSHUA vs FRANCIS NGANNOU | KNOCKOUT CHAOS ð¥ Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou train for the public in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with the Grand Arrivals. The two colossal heavyweights meet in the ring for K...

I know this is the UFC forum, but if you're like me you don't ever go into the boxing forum. Francis vs Joshua is this Friday in case anyone doesn't know. The open workouts are right now btw. I'm extremely excited for this fight.