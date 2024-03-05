Francis vs Joshua This Friday

Poirierfan
I know this is the UFC forum, but if you're like me you don't ever go into the boxing forum. Francis vs Joshua is this Friday in case anyone doesn't know. The event starts at 6pm est.
Also the open workouts are right now btw. I'm extremely excited for this fight. Zhang vs Parker is the co-main and should be really good as well.
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou date, location start time, odds, price & card 2024 boxing fight | Sporting News
Heavyweight boxing is about to have a big year. For Francis Ngannou, that means another opportunity to box. Here's all you need to know about Anthony Joshua vs. Ngannou, a massive crossover fight.
www.sportingnews.com
OPEN WORKOUT LIVE | ANTHONY JOSHUA vs FRANCIS NGANNOU | KNOCKOUT CHAOS ð¥
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou train for the public in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with the Grand Arrivals. The two colossal heavyweights meet in the ring for K...
www.youtube.com
