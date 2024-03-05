Francis vs Joshua This Friday

I know this is the UFC forum, but if you're like me you don't ever go into the boxing forum. Francis vs Joshua is this Friday in case anyone doesn't know. The event starts at 6pm est.

Also the open workouts are right now btw. I'm extremely excited for this fight. Zhang vs Parker is the co-main and should be really good as well.



Hell yes I'm excited

Francis single-handedly rejuvenated my love for fighting. We're talking Fedor levels of excitement and admiration here.
 
I tend to think this is going to be the reality check.

Fury came in fat and lazy.

Joshua
A) wouldn't make that mistake, he takes his career seriously and is a more responsible human
B) saw Fury fuck up and will double down on A

Gambling folk, possible opportunity in a skewed line of people betting with their FEELINGS instead of their brains on this one.
 
Don't build your hopes up too high

Fury is overrated since his comeback, going life and death with a limited wilder in 2 of 3 fights

Fury is also notorious for fighting down to his opponents level, Ali was quite similar in that regard

Joshua is a real professional and he won't need to impose his size and try and clinch like Fury, as that would play into Francis game

I hope I'm wrong, but I think Joshua plays it safe early, racks up the rounds and maybe goes for a stoppage late if Ngannou tires

Hopefully Ngannou can hit and hurt Aj early, to bring back the doubts he was having in recent fights. If Ngannou drops Aj hard? He can finish him

Also, just to add Joshua looks in amazing shape. He is taking it way more seriously than Fury and he punches much harder with better combinations

I'm not optimistic, but fingers crossed Francis puts it on him
 
