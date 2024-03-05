Francis vs Joshua This Friday

Don't build your hopes up too high



Fury is overrated since his comeback, going life and death with a limited wilder in 2 of 3 fights



Fury is also notorious for fighting down to his opponents level, Ali was quite similar in that regard



Joshua is a real professional and he won't need to impose his size and try and clinch like Fury, as that would play into Francis game



I hope I'm wrong, but I think Joshua plays it safe early, racks up the rounds and maybe goes for a stoppage late if Ngannou tires



Hopefully Ngannou can hit and hurt Aj early, to bring back the doubts he was having in recent fights. If Ngannou drops Aj hard? He can finish him



Also, just to add Joshua looks in amazing shape. He is taking it way more seriously than Fury and he punches much harder with better combinations



I'm not optimistic, but fingers crossed Francis puts it on him