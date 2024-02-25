Media Francis to Jon Jones (video) ‘You are f**king fat” ***UPDATED** - new vid - Francis' mother (nice)

Ngannou seemed kind of pissed off there. which doesn't make sense since he's the one who has all the leverage now. he should've just laughed off Jon's comments.
 
Jon's Drug Dealer said:
They will never fight for a multitude of reasons, but most importantly because Ngannou is now one of the highest paid combat athletes and will not fight for UFC peanuts. Jones had 3 years to come and get it and instead chose to sit on the sidelines until Ngannou was officially out the door.
UFC offer was pretty much right in line with what he paid vs Fury. What are you talking about peanuts?

And thats BS buddy, contract was out for both guys. Jon signed and Francis didn’t. The only time there was an official fight offer Jon put pen to paper and Francis left
 
markg171 said:
It's been 2 years since Francis competed in MMA, and he literally leaves the arena rather than do an intervieview and in cage face off with PFL's new champ.

Imagine being this much of a cuck thinking he's ever fighting in PFL.
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that Ngannou will make his PFL debut against the winner of the Heavyweight Superfight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader.
 
Leinster Rugby said:
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that Ngannou will make his PFL debut against the winner of the Heavyweight Superfight between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader.
Chael literally had to turn around and say something to the effect that they'd love if Francis would actually do this after he instead walked out and made clear he wasn't actually goiing to face Ferreira.

It will never not be funny how pathetic you guys have made yourself for the last 2 years.
 
markg171 said:
Chael literally had to turn around and say something to the effect that they'd love if Francis would actually do this after he instead walked out and made clear he wasn't actually goiing to face Ferreira.

It will never not be funny how pathetic you guys have made yourself for the last 2 years.
What's funny is how emotionally invested in this whole thing you are
 
Leinster Rugby said:
What's funny is how emotionally invested in this whole thing you are
You're literally simping for a dude who's had 1 MMA fight in 3 years and it was a shitty split. A

And won't even commit to actually competing again despite having a binding contract to do so.

Again, it will never not be funny how much you guys continue to debase yourselves.
 
markg171 said:
You're literally simping for a dude who's had 1 MMA fight in 3 years and it was a shitty split. A

And won't even commit to actually competing again despite having a binding contract to do so.

Again, it will never not be funny how much you guys continue to debase yourselves.
Why do all your posts sound like you're crying? Why do you cry so much about what Ngannou does with his life?
 
