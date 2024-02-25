Blanqa Blanqua
Full interview:
Edit:
Thought I'd add this ^ in, to even out the vibes a bit.
Last edited:
This is such a wait of time. Jones will never fight Ngannou.
They will never fight for a multitude of reasons, but most importantly because Ngannou is now one of the highest paid combat athletes and will not fight for UFC peanuts. Jones had 3 years to come and get it and instead chose to sit on the sidelines until Ngannou was officially out the door.
Imagine being this much of a cuck thinking he's ever fighting in PFL.
It will never not be funny how pathetic you guys have made yourself for the last 2 years.
Why do all your posts sound like you're crying? Why do you cry so much about what Ngannou does with his life?
And won't even commit to actually competing again despite having a binding contract to do so.
Again, it will never not be funny how much you guys continue to debase yourselves.