Francis reaches out to Stipe on Twitter, Aspinall on his next fight, Dana says he will NEVER make Poatan/Jones

No no, don't worry, they aren't signing Stipe to the PFL for an Ngannou trilogy just to put egg on UFC's face, it's just Big Frank showing his hespect for Stipe.
Aspinall reacts, wants a title shot or nothing, was nodded at by UFC brass during Jon's announcement (I still don't think the fight will ever happen)
