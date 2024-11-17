  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Francis reaches out to Stipe on Twitter, Aspinall on his next fight, Dana says he will NEVER make Poatan/Jones

No no, don't worry, they aren't signing Stipe to the PFL for an Ngannou trilogy just to put egg on UFC's face, it's just Big Frank showing his hespect for Stipe.



Aspinall reacts, wants a title shot or nothing, was nodded at by UFC brass during Jon's announcement (I still don't think the fight will ever happen)


 
Theoretically, PFL couldn't sign Stipe for the trilogy, right?
After Stipe retires and his contract is done, they certainly theoretically could as non-competes are null and void as of September 4, 2024, thanks to Lina Khan, Commissioner of the FTC, and the only person from the current admin who should keep their job.
 
