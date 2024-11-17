  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Francis reaches out to Stipe on Twitter, Aspinall on his next fight and leaks his purse for 309, Dana says he will NEVER make Poatan/Jones

No no, don't worry, they aren't signing Stipe to the PFL for an Ngannou trilogy just to put egg on UFC's face, it's just Big Frank showing his hespect for Stipe.



Aspinall reacts, wants a title shot or nothing, was nodded at by UFC brass during Jon's announcement (I still don't think the fight will ever happen)




Most interestingly of all, Aspinall leaks on his newest video that he was paid $200k just to weigh in and stay sober until Stipe and Jon walked into the cage right before Glover trolls him about Jon tripping in the bus.

tommypaid.PNG

 
After Stipe retires and his contract is done, they certainly theoretically could as non-competes are null and void as of September 4, 2024, thanks to Lina Khan, Commissioner of the FTC, and the only person from the current admin who should keep their job.
 
Good decision by Dana. Jones-Pereira would be an uneventful fight. Jones would just take him down and submit him in a hurry. Cannot see him doing that against Aspinall, though.

Still don't see Jones taking this fight. He's going to price himself out and blame the UFC for not paying him.
 
Same strategy as the Francis fight.
 
Why couldn't Jon fight Poatan at LHW to try and regain the belt? Wouldn't that be an interesting fight that would sell? Despite what Dana says Jon has been LHW almost his whole career! How can Dana say that he is too big for Poatan?
 
Depends on if zones was the last fight on his contract.

Hopefully it wasn't because Stipe is as shot as any fighter ever has been.

Either way it seems in his post fight interview Stipe wants nothing to do with fighting anymore at this stage of his life. He couldn't wait to get the fuck outta dodge.
 
Small thing here that I respect a lot: Francis used a picture from the fight he lost. It's not unusual for fighters to always, whether purposefully or not, post images of them with the people they're referencing with them in the better position. As if it's some kind of underhanded one up
 
Good catch!
 
Maybe with that 200K, he will be able to afford a better phone. <Neil01>
 
As backup fighter Jones would never fight him in that situation. Stipe might if Jones let him but basically it was a way to keep Tommy in the spotlight, introduce him as the future of the division, put pressure on Jones to fight or retire, and throwing him $200K just to weigh in with almost zero chance of actually having to fight is just Dana saying hang in there, either Jones will fight you or he is getting stripped sooner rather than later.
 
Francis vs Stipe at this point would be a sanctioned execution. We don't need to see that
 
ngannou very genuine.
thats the fight where he learnt and grew the most as a fighter. per his comment, so his picture.
Ngannou is on the Mt Rushmore of MMA fighters if we consider class and honor.
 
200k to just show up as HW who doesn't cut weight is crazy

No wonder he had a big smile on his face the whole week lol
 
