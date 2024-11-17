Francis reaches out to Stipe on Twitter, Aspinall on his next fight and leaks his purse for 309, Dana says he will NEVER make Poatan/Jones

WoozyFailGuy
No no, don't worry, they aren't signing Stipe to the PFL for an Ngannou trilogy just to put egg on UFC's face, it's just Big Frank showing his hespect for Stipe.
Aspinall reacts, wants a title shot or nothing, was nodded at by UFC brass during Jon's announcement (I still don't think the fight will ever happen)
Most interestingly of all, Aspinall leaks on his newest video that he was paid $200k just to weigh in and stay sober until Stipe and Jon walked into the cage right before Glover trolls him about Jon tripping in the bus.
