Francis reaches out to Stipe on Twitter, Aspinall on his next fight and leaks his purse for 309, Dana says he will NEVER make Poatan/Jones

Aspinall reacts, wants a title shot or nothing, was nodded at by UFC brass during Jon's announcement (I still don't think the fight will ever happen)









Most interestingly of all, Aspinall leaks on his newest video that he was paid $200k just to weigh in and stay sober until Stipe and Jon walked into the cage right before Glover trolls him about Jon tripping in the bus.



No no, don't worry, they aren't signing Stipe to the PFL for an Ngannou trilogy just to put egg on UFC's face, it's just Big Frank showing his hespect for Stipe.

As backup fighter Jones would never fight him in that situation. Stipe might if Jones let him but basically it was a way to keep Tommy in the spotlight, introduce him as the future of the division, put pressure on Jones to fight or retire, and throwing him $200K just to weigh in with almost zero chance of actually having to fight is just Dana saying hang in there, either Jones will fight you or he is getting stripped sooner rather than later.