"I'm open to conversations"
"Who knows, it could happen"
That's not a rumor lol
Rightfully so. Legacy fight, while avoiding the interim champ. Instead of just admitting that, we get to of nonsense about what Tom has done in his career when compared to Stipe, when Stipe hasn't done anything in four years.And Jon's getting shit on for fighting Stipe
Meet in the middle and just throw bombs Holloway style. First one to drop losesthey should meet in the middle and box in the cage
We'll watch and find out, won't we?0-2 in boxing, about to be 0-1 in kickboxing?!
Neither has Jon jones. Jones v Sripe makes the most sense of any other jones match up but the ufc are alienating fans by calling it a tittle fight. If no belt was involved, it’s really the only fight that makes sense for them bothRightfully so. Legacy fight, while avoiding the interim champ. Instead of just admitting that, we get to of nonsense about what Tom has done in his career when compared to Stipe, when Stipe hasn't done anything in four years.
They could do X-arm thenMeet in the middle and just throw bombs Holloway style. First one to drop loses