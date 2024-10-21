Rumored Francis Ngannou vs Rico Verhoeven Via Ariel Helwani

they should meet in the middle and box in the cage
 
markg171 said:
And Jon's getting shit on for fighting Stipe
Rightfully so. Legacy fight, while avoiding the interim champ. Instead of just admitting that, we get to of nonsense about what Tom has done in his career when compared to Stipe, when Stipe hasn't done anything in four years.
 
Is that in MMA or kickboxing? they don't really make it clear what kind of fight they mean. That will change it a lot obviously.
 
Kickboxing with 8 oz gloves would be an amazing war. Rico is a monster
 
tritestill said:
Rightfully so. Legacy fight, while avoiding the interim champ. Instead of just admitting that, we get to of nonsense about what Tom has done in his career when compared to Stipe, when Stipe hasn't done anything in four years.
Neither has Jon jones. Jones v Sripe makes the most sense of any other jones match up but the ufc are alienating fans by calling it a tittle fight. If no belt was involved, it’s really the only fight that makes sense for them both
 
One of the best fight out there for Ngannou, just have to find the right ruleset.
K1 rules, 4 oz gloves, in a cage?

Ngannou had one pro kickboxing fight back in 2015. Enjoy

 
