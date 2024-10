Ngannou would win, he's got freak power, has grappling too now, and even if Jones is better on grappling technique, Ngannou's so big and explosive that Jones likely would fail on the takedowns just like Stipe did



I don't see Jones being able to finish Ngannou with striking or grappling, so it's basically Jones needing to go all 25 minutes, and any power shot by Ngannou either sleeps Jones or claims a round on the scorecards



Prime for prime, Ngannou as well