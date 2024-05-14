Francis Ngannou vs. Jake Paul now Fair Game

“I know I will be able to [take his punches],” Paul said. “I’m a natural-born heavyweight. This is what I was born to do, to move up into this weight class, and I’m going to show Mike who has more power...."
Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul he will be fighting for his life; Paul responds

Mike Tyson can still utter some truly terrifying phrases at 57 years of age and he offered a warning to Jake Paul ahead of their fight in July.
This is the next evolutionary step in Jake Paul's Boxing journey to conquer full size men from MMA.
 
Naturally born HW, yet he was literally trying to have Rahman Jr. (a natural HW) drain and dehydrate himself to LHW for their fight.
 
Jake Paul doesn’t have the blunt power to be a heavy weight more important the chin .
 
Win or Lose -- the Old Man Tyson fight is pure sacrilege.

But Francis and Jake pushed together in the Ring or Cage -- that would be a proper sporting spectacle.
 
Francis just got knocked into Bolivian by AJ. It was a total fustigation.

Now he's just had to endure the tragic death of his child. I doubt he fights again in any capacity.
 
francis will fight again .. because .. that's what he does .. what else is he gonna do ? he's still young enough to compete for a few more years .. losing his kid is tragic but you have to move on eventually .. kill yourself or move on .. I doubt he does the former so that's that
 
Do you know how much money he made in those two boxing matches? He never has to fight again.
 
Plenty of people have made much, much more money than Ngannou ever will but kept on fighting anyway, even after suffering brutal beatdowns or knockouts. Your argument is retarded.
 
My "argument" is in the previous post, you retard.
 
I read all your posts, you retard. None of them makes any sense.

Since this thread is about Mike Tyson, I’ll just use Mike as an exemple:
- Mike made 100 times more money than Ngannou
- Mike got KOed 10 more times than Ngannou
- Mike also had to endure the loss of his baby

Yet Mike is still fighting, at fucking 60 years old. Yet you think Ngannou will never fight again. You’re a retard.
 
This thread is not about Mike Tyson, you retard. There's a clue in the thread title. Why are you such a retard?

Also, I never once said that Ngannou will NEVER fight again. You need to work on your reading comprehension. And on not being such a retard.
 
As long as there is opportunity for Francis, he will fight. The man is building a school for his city AFAIK. He sure would need more to keep the school running. Its still up to Jake.
 
Maybe he will. We'll have to wait and see.

Isn't he from a tiny village, btw? I'm not doubting what you said about the school.
 
You’re an embarrassment.

The opening post literally mentioned Mike Tyson and includes the link to an article about Mike Tyson. You’re clearly one of those retards who only read thread titles.

“I never once said that Ngannou will NEVER fight again”
Previously:
“I doubt he fights again in any capacity”
 
The thread title is the thread topic, you retard. Christ, this is painful.

And thank you for pointing out that what I said, and what you claimed I said, are two completely different things.

I already pointed that out, by the way. You retard.
 
You said “I doubt he fights again in any capacity” but you don’t think he’ll never fight again?

How can someone doubt Ngannou will fight again in any capacity but still think he’ll fight again?
 
