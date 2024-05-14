Francis Ngannou vs. Jake Paul now Fair Game

Oscar Madison
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2021
- Messages
- 4,723
- Reaction score
- 5,918
“I know I will be able to [take his punches],” Paul said. “I’m a natural-born heavyweight. This is what I was born to do, to move up into this weight class, and I’m going to show Mike who has more power...."
This is the next evolutionary step in Jake Paul's Boxing journey to conquer full size men from MMA.
Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul he will be fighting for his life; Paul responds
Mike Tyson can still utter some truly terrifying phrases at 57 years of age and he offered a warning to Jake Paul ahead of their fight in July.
www.mmafighting.com