Credit where it's due. I was wrong when I thought he was making a mistake not taking the UFC offer. Francis just making it happen, And getting paid. I'm not sure he'll beat Joshua. As I expect him to come in in great shape unlike Fury. And look to take Francis out. But just getting these 2 boxing matches alone has paid him way more than his UFC career ever did. And who knows, maybe he catches Joshua. If Joshua does get clipped I don't think he'll survive as well as Fury who's a crafty fella.