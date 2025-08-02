  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Francis Ngannou stuns fans with scary power as he teases return for next boxing fight

Nov 2, 2024
5,819
2,890
Is he ballsy or foolhearted? Do you think he should return to boxing?

I dont think he should fight a big puncher. It will not turn out the way he hopes. He's way too late in the game to be doing that.

Go with a regular technical guy and try and get some shots in.

Francis Ngannou stuns fans with scary power as he teases return for next fight

Francis Ngannou has hinted at his return to boxing with some fresh training footage in the gym. Ngannou hasn’t fought since last October, when he stopped Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut to be…
The boxing world eagerly awaits the return of 0-2 windmilling specialist Ngannou…



Well one loss was a split to the guy who was top 5 p4p and the best hw at the time in a generation so I wouldn't hold that against him. That loss was one of the most surprising fights I have seen and I have watched 10x more boxing then mma
 
His power is fine as evidenced by how he floored Fury and arguably beat Fury.

Its just his defense is not good enough and gonna get him hurt against big punchers.
 
Is he ballsy or foolhearted? Do you think he should return to boxing?

I dont think he should fight a big puncher. It will not turn out the way he hopes. He's way too late in the game to be doing that.

Go with a regular technical guy and try and get some shots in.
Its more about the money, a technical guy might still beat him, but who is going to pay for that? Wilder is his best bet at making decent money in boxing, PFL might not even give him the 2nd fight he signed for with them, its too expensive.
 
Boxing is what he's got left. PFL can't pay him what they contracted him for and give him a fight and he toyed with the UFC return which was shut down.

Wilder is the perfect fight for him. And I predict Ngannou will KO Wilder.
 
Everything is better than inactivity. Right now he's not getting paid and his name is losing value.
 
He's getting super old, he may as well try to cash out now with a big fight.
where talking about an MMA fighter with 1 title defense
a boxer who is 0-2

do you believe he deserves it?
theres lots of boxers out there who trained all their life in the art of boxing
and is way better than him but he deserves it?
 
Boxing is what he's got left. PFL can't pay him what they contracted him for and give him a fight and he toyed with the UFC return which was shut down.

Wilder is the perfect fight for him. And I predict Ngannou will KO Wilder.
It will just be Ngannou -lewis all over again
 
