You guys bitch about this shit meanwhile Ngannou's off fighting Renan Ferreira.Honestly pretty sad when the UFC does this stuff. They know that Ngannou is the legit HW champion of MMA and that Jon Jones hasn't beaten him. They're just trying to pretend Francis never existed for the sake of Jon's legacy.
On a side note, I seriously hope Stipe pulls a Randy Couture and wins the title in his 40s. If he finds a way to beat Jones, it will be a hilarious spoiling of the UFC's plans. It's a shame it's not Jones vs Aspinall, but I'll still cheer for Stipe.