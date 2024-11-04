Media Francis Ngannou scrubbed from video on Top 100 knockouts at UFC Apex

Honestly pretty sad when the UFC does this stuff. They know that Ngannou is the legit HW champion of MMA and that Jon Jones hasn't beaten him. They're just trying to pretend Francis never existed for the sake of Jon's legacy.

On a side note, I seriously hope Stipe pulls a Randy Couture and wins the title in his 40s. If he finds a way to beat Jones, it will be a hilarious spoiling of the UFC's plans. It's a shame it's not Jones vs Aspinall, but I'll still cheer for Stipe.
 
It was a lucky punch in my opinion. I always thought if Francis had of been confident he would have granted Stipe the rematch. Leaving it one one especially after such a dominant performance by Stipe in the first fight always left a sour taste in my mouth.
 
I've had him in Top 101 so it's a great list
 
The funny part is O'Malley/Almeida is there and that occurred on the same card
 
Can they not see they're shooting themselves in the foot when they pull stuff like this?

This ain't the old days when the ufc's narrative was all there was....when they could get away with pretending Frank Shamrock never existed. This is the information age and everyone knows about Ngannou. It's a bad look for them to still be trying to pull these tactics. Comes across as petty and it only serves to make Francis look better.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
You guys bitch about this shit meanwhile Ngannou's off fighting Renan Ferreira.

Total goobers.
 
Stipe vs Jones coming up real soon why do videos where the guy is getting KOed to Bolivian
 
