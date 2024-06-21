  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Francis Ngannou Returning To BOXING Next Fight - Was Dana Right? - Did PFL Get Played?

Was Dana right about letting him go? It awfully seems like PFL got played..

 
I don't know who Ngannou could even have a boxing match against at this point that would get him more money than what PFL would supposedly pay him to fight MMA.

If we winded the clock back 6 months we could've said possibly Ngannou vs Wilder, but now that they have gone a combined 0 wins - 4 losses for the Saudi cards I really doubt they are going to pony up big money for these guys again, especially Wilder.
 
Realistically, that’s his last chance to make millions in boxing. Can’t blame him.
 
Its probably gonna be Del Boy.

Even though Chisora is washed, he's probably going to beat Francis back into MMA and then PFL will scrape whatever they can get from whatever is left of his career.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Its probably gonna be Del Boy.

Even though Chisora is washed, he's probably going to beat Francis back into MMA and then PFL will scrape whatever they can get from whatever is left of his career.
Chisora is already booked to fight Joe Joyce in August.

Maybe they will serve Ngannou up to somebody like Jared Anderson lol.
 
Well, if Ngganou boxing brings more eyes to the PFL it may be a win -
regardless, he's far better off without the UFC
(U Fight Cheap)
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Wilder fight needs to happen. I’d pay to watch that
Wilder is washed bro, only way anyone is paying to see that fight is if he comes out of a time machine from 2019 or earlier, dude is cooked.
 
Black0ut said:
Am I the only one who has 0 desire to see Big Frank box anymore?

PFL should tell him to kick rocks.
Not really, the Joshua fight showed his true level, and indicated the Fury fight was probably an aberration and a result of Fury not taking him seriously.

He got completely outclassed and outgunned by an onpoint Joshua, with ease.

Even a PFL fight would probably be more interesting than another boxing match tbh.
 
