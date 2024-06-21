I don't know who Ngannou could even have a boxing match against at this point that would get him more money than what PFL would supposedly pay him to fight MMA.



If we winded the clock back 6 months we could've said possibly Ngannou vs Wilder, but now that they have gone a combined 0 wins - 4 losses for the Saudi cards I really doubt they are going to pony up big money for these guys again, especially Wilder.