According the various news outlets in the region, Ngannou was allegedly driving a motorcycle through the streets of Yaounde, Cameroon, during Easter weekend when he struck a 17-year-old woman. Ngannou reportedly rushed her to the hospital and paid of all the medical expenses for the woman. However, it was already too late, and the woman died due to her injuries.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship champion put out a statement to TMZ on Friday, expressing his grief over the matter while stating that he will provide support to her family going forward.
“From the very beginning, I have been by the family's side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time,” the heavyweight told TMZ. “I've met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way. I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss.”
Ngannou elected not to comment further on the incident due to it being under an active investigation. In the realm of combat sports, “The Predator” departed the confines of the UFC roster to test the waters in boxing and the Professional Fighters League. While he ultimately did not succeed in two boxing matches against elite heavyweight talents, his return to MMA saw him lay waste to Renan Ferreira to re-establish himself as one of the greatest fighters in the sport.
READ HERE
Francis Ngannou Releases Statement on Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Cameroon
Francis Ngannou has spoken out about the reports of a motorcycle accident in Cameroon that claimed the life of one woman.
www.sherdog.com
