Francis Ngannou open to a UFC comeback per Eric Nicksick

https://www.homeoffight.com/news/ufc/francis-ngannou-ufc-comeback


“He’s training, he looks happy to be back in the gym with the team,”Nicksick said. “He’s been asking for that Wilder fight—and if that happens, great—but right now the heavyweight division is kind of in shambles. There’s no real direction, and that creates an opportunity.”


“I think this is more about business than it is about ego. At least it is from Francis’s side,” Nicksick explained. “He just wants to be treated like an independent contractor—paid fairly and given the freedom to pursue other opportunities. And he did that. He went out, boxed, made a lot of money, and proved himself.”
 
I don't think Francis is that big of draw and only way they bring him back is to put over someone.
 
He's cooled off for maybe too long since that good win in PFl. The sport moves fast.
 
No shit he is, he never wanted to leave, he wanted the boxing paydays, he already got a decent one in PFL, he KNOWS they will struggle to deliver the 2nd one, which i read is contracted for 12 million...hard to believe its actually going to happen.
 
THERE IS A ZERO PERCENT CHANCE THAT WILL EVER HAPPEN.

If people don’t understand why. I can’t help them.
 
