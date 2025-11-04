



"No, there is no such of thing happening. It's basically, like, how can they go from Gervonta Davis to Francis Ngannou? I mean, Gervonta Davis is a fantastic boxer but then he's a

one shot KO artist. But like, come on, the way we're different and everything it makes no sense. With Gervonta Davis you can count, say that OK, the size difference can level up.

But at this point for me to take it makes no sense."



"Yes, his team reached out to me the other day and telling me how they'll need a replacement. After a while of listening, I wasn't getting it, then I said 'OK, so what can I do for you?

What exactly?' and he said 'yeah, we're looking for a replacement", but I still didn't get it so I was like "OK... but what exactly can I do that you need help with?' And then he was like

'yeah, well, we think about you to now fight Jake' and I'm like 'WHAT?!' so he said again, 'we think about you to fight Jake now to replace Gervonta'. And I was so confused by it all

that I asked back 'who's Jake?' You know, I wasn't expecting that offer at all. And he said 'yeah, you know, Jake Paul. He's fighting soon' and I'm like 'no, bro, come on... Don't. I mean,

don't disrespect me like that."



"They even came back to me later and said 'but what if the number is good?' and sent out some number. I'm like 'it's not about the number, if it was about that we could have started up,

I would have told you. I'm just not interested, he makes no sense for me."