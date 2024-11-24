Media Francis Ngannou: "I'm BEST Heavyweight In MMA Now NOT Jon Jones or Tom"

Asp does not belong here. Jones and Ngannou are much more proven and better.<JonesDXSuckIt> <BC1> <scurred>
 
Dunno, ngannou can beat both at any given night, but I believe generally jones > nagonnou > aspindal
 
We need Francis back, God i hate the UFC. Everytime i watch a different org like PFL there's like 2 or 3 guys where I'm just thinking" why in the hell aren't these guys in the Premier league?"

Back in the day some of these guys would not have slipped through the cracks.
 
Too bad Ngannou hasn't KO'd anyone since Stipe. He seems more like a wrestler since his knee issues. Just want HW to have a champ defending against the best guys thrown at him, I dgaf who it is. Jones and Ngannou have been so inactive at HW.
 
Let’s be honest. Based on the eye test it looks like Tom right now

The others need to fight him if they want to prove it isn’t
 
Asp does not belong here. Jones and Ngannou are much more proven and better.<JonesDXSuckIt> <BC1> <scurred>
Jon proven at heavyweight? Not until he beats Derrick Lewis, then he's cleared out the division apparently. Unless he wants to fight Coleman just to shut the doubters up!
 
Asp does not belong here. Jones and Ngannou are much more proven and better.<JonesDXSuckIt> <BC1> <scurred>
Jones isn't proven as a HW, what are you talking about?

Too bad Ngannou hasn't KO'd anyone since Stipe. He seems more like a wrestler since his knee issues. Just want HW to have a champ defending against the best guys thrown at him, I dgaf who it is. Jones and Ngannou have been so inactive at HW.
Didn't he just KO Renan last month?
 
Whichever order you put Jones and Aspinall in, Frank's a clear number three. He's the least skilled by a lot, the oldest (possibly by a lot), and has at best comparable recent results to Jones.
 
Ngannou is the best HW right now , he was the man when he went to the PFL, to be the man you have to beat the man, Jones fought a pillow fisted kickboxer with 0 ground game and a corpse , Aspinall had an impressive run, but Ngannou is the MAN and somebody has to beat him to take away that from him.
 
I’m sure a razor thin decision over Gane and a win over a bottom of the barrel HW like Renan Ferreira validate the claim…


Bros 1-1 against Stipe and 0-1 to Black Beast… what a joke.

<JonesLaugh>
 
