Jon proven at heavyweight? Not until he beats Derrick Lewis, then he's cleared out the division apparently. Unless he wants to fight Coleman just to shut the doubters up!
Jones isn't proven as a HW, what are you talking about?
Didn't he just KO Renan last month?Too bad Ngannou hasn't KO'd anyone since Stipe. He seems more like a wrestler since his knee issues. Just want HW to have a champ defending against the best guys thrown at him, I dgaf who it is. Jones and Ngannou have been so inactive at HW.
JJ di biggest eye test tho fam iono if Tom rdy fi datLet’s be honest. Based on the eye test it looks like Tom right now
The others need to fight him if they want to prove it isn’t