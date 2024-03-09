This is the outcome it should have been with Fury also.



In the case of Joshua, he was throwing straight, crisp, snappy , solid punches ... whereas (when Ngannou astually threw at all) Francis' punches worldwide and sloppy.



Moreover, Joshua's stance was tight and proper, while Ngannou's hands were low, and his elbows wide out.



Pro vs. amateur hour is what the fight was, with two behemoths.



Not really sure what happened with Tyson Fury, if it was a "carry" or of Tyson just had a bad night, but the Joshua fight is what should happen when any amateur hunter faces top-level boxing professional.



Especially one who can punch.