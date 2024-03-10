Media Francis Ngannou has made $30 million from two boxing matches. He only made $3.5 million from 14 UFC fights in 7 years!

Retire. Cut ties with the entourage before he blows all his money. And disappear. Live a modest and low key life. And invest some of that money into a modest, low key and stable business for his and his family's future.

That is what he should do now. Anybody telling him otherwise is pigheaded at best...malicious at worst
 
He essentially played MMA and used it as a springboard to pimp out MMA and his legacy for a couple of boxing handouts.

He has now made MMA the punchline of every meme this week… congrats Frankie

GIMT8dTXkAA-t-r.jpg:large
 
colorles said:
He wants to establish MMA in Africa, and keeping ties with PFL is the only way he's going to do that.
 
colorles said:
I actually wouldn't...but that's only because I am not poor or hungry enough to do so. Jack Dempsey would fight for sandwiches.
Most of the people outside millionaires & billionaires would take that punch for $20 mil. Let's be honest.

Even if it's risk for their own life.
 
Frank was the winner in all of this easily. He would NEVER have ended up with 30 million in the UFC in the rest of his career, and definitely not in two fights. He can go make even more money in the PFL, and he can have another boxing match.

I am surprised at all of the people jacking off over that fight last night, making over the top statements. I didn't realize how angry they were at Frank tooling Dana.
 
More power too him. He left the UFC for a chance to earn some real money.

I agree retire disappear and ride it out. He won't though I bet he fights in the PFL and if he wins does another boxing match. If he gets KO'ed again he is done.
 
He should try to rack up some M's with PFL I'm sure they would pay for freak show fights
 
Fact Checker said:
His legacy is awesome. He is the lineal MMA HW champ. His first two boxing matches were against the HW champ and a top contender (no one has ever done that as far as I know), and overall he made a good showing. Boxing handouts? I could swear that he knocked the HW champ on his ass and fought him to a spilt decision loss (many thought he won). 30 million is way more than he would have made anywhere else; the biggest handout I've ever seen.
 
colorles said:
Yeah.. he needs to cut that bum ass Dewey Cooper.. the Rastafari Edmund.
 
20m to get some brain damage and look like an absolute clown in the process? I'd do it as well.
 
"$30M is nothing compared to words of support from my lord and savior, Dana White"

-Every UFC Shill nuthugger on sherdog

1710036360300.png
 
His purse might have been 20mil but boxing is notorious for managers taking huge chunks of fighter purses. I remember when Buster Douglas got a $30 million purse against Holyfield but he claimed he saw less than $2 million of that. Granted taxes were involved but still, these numbers don't necessarily represent reality.
 
Contrary to popular belief Franis still
Fumbled the bag
Do you know the street value of these
1710035836634.png
DEM VENUM FIGHT KIT LIT AF FRFR ON GANG
 
He made more than that in both fights actually, source is low balling it.
 
colorles said:
Why retire now? He has a sweet deal with PFL plus he can still fight Wilder. He could get another $5M for that one.
 
