I would gladly take that punch for 20 milly.
Retire. Cut ties with the entourage before he blows all his money. And disappear. Live a modest and low key life. And invest some of that money into a modest, low key and stable business for his and his family's future.
That is what he should do now. Anybody telling him otherwise is pigheaded at best...malicious at worst
I actually wouldn't...but that's only because I am not poor or hungry enough to do so. Jack Dempsey would fight for sandwiches.
His legacy is awesome. He is the lineal MMA HW champ. His first two boxing matches were against the HW champ and a top contender (no one has ever done that as far as I know), and overall he made a good showing. Boxing handouts? I could swear that he knocked the HW champ on his ass and fought him to a spilt decision loss (many thought he won). 30 million is way more than he would have made anywhere else; the biggest handout I've ever seen.He essentially played MMA and used it as a springboard to pimp out MMA and his legacy for a couple of boxing handouts.
He has now made MMA the punchline of every meme this week… congrats Frankie
Why retire now? He has a sweet deal with PFL plus he can still fight Wilder. He could get another $5M for that one.
