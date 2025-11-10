ShaggyDoyle
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 354
- Reaction score
- 1,424
Why would Gane go through a fight camp and just throw it all away in a championship fight by intentionally fouling someone ?Agree with Big Frank except the:
"Not intentional of course". I think Gane knew what he was doing. Everyone always keeps repeating not intentional but sure looked like intentional to me. Doesn't matter though. Tom made the right call, even though we would like to see him swing for the fences ala Waldo. He didn't win any fans with that probably but he kept his belt. And I agree with Frank that of Tom kept fighting and lost there would be also people shitting on him for continuing so you can't win either way, unless you actually fight through it and win.
doesn't need to make sense, hate gane, hate jon, love tomWhy would Gane go through a fight camp and just throw it all away in a championship fight by intentionally fouling someone ?
Why would Gane go through a fight camp and just throw it all away in a championship fight by intentionally fouling someone ?
doesn't need to make sense, hate gane, hate jon, love tom
thats a crock of bullshit lol you only listen to the things jones says when they aide your argument. I dont listen to ANYTHING the says because he's trolling all the time.You realize there's an interview with Jones where he actually explains EXACTLY why he purposefully eye poked people? That it's an advantage for him with very little risk of real punishment?
You'd think when a guy who did it nonstop and won that many fights tells us why, we'd pay attention...
fake news AI slopYou realize there's an interview with Jones where he actually explains EXACTLY why he purposefully eye poked people? That it's an advantage for him with very little risk of real punishment?
You'd think when a guy who did it nonstop and won that many fights tells us why, we'd pay attention...
thats a crock of bullshit lol you only listen to the things jones says when they aide your argument. I dont listen to ANYTHING the says because he's trolling all the time.
I dont take anything that jones says into account when trying to make a serious remarkWait...what? The dude is on video poking people's eyes for over a decade. He then talks about exactly that--poking eyes. Whether he's insincere about other stuff---what exactly about his eye poking admission could be confusing?? Do you think the vast amount of evidence that he's a serial eye poker is fake LMAO? You think it's a wild coincidence that he did fight after fight and they're all accidental even when he says otherwise?
Please, do tell what about that you think isn't painfully obvious lol.
I dont take anything that jones says into account when trying to make a serious remark
Why would Gane go through a fight camp and just throw it all away in a championship fight by intentionally fouling someone ?