Media Francis Ngannou gives his opinion on Tom's eyepoke situation

In any other division I agree with Frank here. But once the poke occurred it was either Aspercream wins and moves on ......... or gets a rematch via stoppage or loss . Jmo
 
Agree with Big Frank except the:
"Not intentional of course". I think Gane knew what he was doing. Everyone always keeps repeating not intentional but sure looked like intentional to me. Doesn't matter though. Tom made the right call (if his vision was really impaired), even though we would like to see him swing for the fences ala Waldo. He didn't win any fans with that probably but he kept his belt. And I agree with Frank that of Tom kept fighting and lost there would be also people shitting on him for continuing so you can't win either way, unless you actually fight through it and win.
 
I agree with Francis, if the eyepoke really was that damaging (no diagnosis, for the first time in history of eyepoke stoppages) that Tom truly couldn't see, then yeah he is justified in not continuing.

But as Jones has pointed out, this is a habitual pattern for Tom, so it's not as cute and dry as it would be for most fighters.

 
Kwic said:
Why would Gane go through a fight camp and just throw it all away in a championship fight by intentionally fouling someone ?
 
Aren't there fighters like Johnny Walker and Cro Cop who could not continue from getting shafted in the crown jewels ? Seems a bit naive for Francis to say you can continue from getting whacked in the nutsack but not from an eyepoke.


But regardless, I agree with Francis to an extent that Tom should not fight if his vision was "compromised". The problem is though most of the evidence so far leads towards Tom's vision not being compromised. There was no medical report from the Aspinall camp so far that indicated his eyes were truly jammed and the on site doctor during the fight cleared him and Tom didn't even bother taking the full 5 minutes to see if he could recover. The following week we literally see a fighter have a compromised vision but continue and get a KO against Tom's training partner of all people lol.

So yeah, I am not on or against Tom but I really doubt his vision was compromised. Nobody with a compromised vision would be telling the audience to look repeatedly at a monitor showing the replay.
 
Diag or not... that waz a brutal eye poke, probably hurt like fook, & even if it was just blurry, that's a huge advantage to give to a cheater. It seemz like Gane took a page out of Jones' Book on getting a mandatory foul or 2 each fight to create an advantage. Fook him.

On the bright side, we all now know what teh most effective street fighting stance is!!! If some smart ass approachez me, I'm fingerz out all teh way~
 
GNRXI said:
Why would Gane go through a fight camp and just throw it all away in a championship fight by intentionally fouling someone ?
LMAO...because he knows that the rules right now essentially give one "freebie"? Nobody is ever getting DQ'd or even a point taken from the first one. He poked Spivac's eyes. He gave Jones a nutshot. At some point, consistent behavior tells a story.
 
RockyLockridge said:
doesn't need to make sense, hate gane, hate jon, love tom
You realize there's an interview with Jones where he actually explains EXACTLY why he purposefully eye poked people? That it's an advantage for him with very little risk of real punishment?

You'd think when a guy who did it nonstop and won that many fights tells us why, we'd pay attention...
 
mkess101 said:
You realize there's an interview with Jones where he actually explains EXACTLY why he purposefully eye poked people? That it's an advantage for him with very little risk of real punishment?

You'd think when a guy who did it nonstop and won that many fights tells us why, we'd pay attention...
thats a crock of bullshit lol you only listen to the things jones says when they aide your argument. I dont listen to ANYTHING the says because he's trolling all the time.
 
mkess101 said:
You realize there's an interview with Jones where he actually explains EXACTLY why he purposefully eye poked people? That it's an advantage for him with very little risk of real punishment?

You'd think when a guy who did it nonstop and won that many fights tells us why, we'd pay attention...
fake news AI slop
 
RockyLockridge said:
thats a crock of bullshit lol you only listen to the things jones says when they aide your argument. I dont listen to ANYTHING the says because he's trolling all the time.
Wait...what? The dude is on video poking people's eyes for over a decade. He then talks about exactly that--poking eyes. Whether he's insincere about other stuff---what exactly about his eye poking admission could be confusing?? Do you think the vast amount of evidence that he's a serial eye poker is fake LMAO? You think it's a wild coincidence that he did fight after fight and they're all accidental even when he says otherwise?


Please, do tell what about that you think isn't painfully obvious lol.
 
mkess101 said:
Wait...what? The dude is on video poking people's eyes for over a decade. He then talks about exactly that--poking eyes. Whether he's insincere about other stuff---what exactly about his eye poking admission could be confusing?? Do you think the vast amount of evidence that he's a serial eye poker is fake LMAO? You think it's a wild coincidence that he did fight after fight and they're all accidental even when he says otherwise?


Please, do tell what about that you think isn't painfully obvious lol.
I dont take anything that jones says into account when trying to make a serious remark
 
RockyLockridge said:
I dont take anything that jones says into account when trying to make a serious remark
I mean that's fine, but we have a decade + of videos of him eye poking people lmao. You don't even need to necessarily believe his words on their own. Look at the evidence and ask yourself "Is it more likely he just accidentally eye pokes everyone, or that when he tells us it's intentional that he's probably telling the truth this time?"
 
GNRXI said:
Why would Gane go through a fight camp and just throw it all away in a championship fight by intentionally fouling someone ?
because there is no repercussions? have you been watching UFC for the past 15 yrs or what? if me and you fight i could kick you in the balls twice and gouge your eyes and all i would get is a meaningless warning after i just sterilized and blinded you. you think fighter's are too stupid to notice that and not take advantage of that? if so, you don't know shit about professional sports. a career path that is full of PED using, "competitive advantage" abusing, "whatever it takes" mentality maniacs. UFC is full of dirty fighters because they literally don't do shit about illegal moves. WWE in their fake circus DQ guys more often than UFC.
 
