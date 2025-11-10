Aren't there fighters like Johnny Walker and Cro Cop who could not continue from getting shafted in the crown jewels ? Seems a bit naive for Francis to say you can continue from getting whacked in the nutsack but not from an eyepoke.





But regardless, I agree with Francis to an extent that Tom should not fight if his vision was "compromised". The problem is though most of the evidence so far leads towards Tom's vision not being compromised. There was no medical report from the Aspinall camp so far that indicated his eyes were truly jammed and the on site doctor during the fight cleared him and Tom didn't even bother taking the full 5 minutes to see if he could recover. The following week we literally see a fighter have a compromised vision but continue and get a KO against Tom's training partner of all people lol.



So yeah, I am not on or against Tom but I really doubt his vision was compromised. Nobody with a compromised vision would be telling the audience to look repeatedly at a monitor showing the replay.