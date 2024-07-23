Media Francis Ngannou appears on Joe Rogan's podcast

AldoStillGoat said:
No cliffs?

ban
Click to expand...

He makes a lot of excuses for getting knocked into Bolivian. That's about it.

EDIT referring to the first clip discussing his boxing matches. I haven't watched the entire podcase so I'm not being a complete cunt. Just saying.
 
Last edited:


This clip was tough for me to watch. I know us idiots give fighters so much asinine, irrational shit on the boards here, but I could not imagine what it is like to lose a child. I've lost a parent and it altered who I was going forward.

Honestly, we should champion what Francis has done for himself and his family considering his humble beginnings. It's a testament to his will as a person. I don't care if Anthony Joshua knocked him out or if he didn't fight Jon Jones.
 
Substance Abuse said:


This clip was tough for me to watch. I know us idiots give fighters so much asinine, irrational shit on the boards here, but I could not imagine what it is like to lose a child. I've lost a parent and it altered who I was going forward.
Click to expand...


happy-tears.gif
 
Ngannou may be the best example of an MMA fighter who bet on himself and won. Ngannou left the UFC as champion and had to face a smear campaign from the UFC, Dana, and their company shills. DC, Bisping, Sonnen, and many others came out publicly and bashed Francis’s decision. Even fans were irrationally angry at Ngannou for doing what was best for him and his family. Life is crazy though cause he risked his life and future for his family but lost one of people he put in all this work for.
 
I missed Joe talking about sand mines 24/7
 
Substance Abuse said:
Click to expand...


This is why I sometimes wish I was a person of faith - that alone brings him comfort in light of such a devastating situation. Without it, who knows what things would be like for him.
 
Substance Abuse said:


This clip was tough for me to watch. I know us idiots give fighters so much asinine, irrational shit on the boards here, but I could not imagine what it is like to lose a child. I've lost a parent and it altered who I was going forward.

Honestly, we should champion what Francis has done for himself and his family considering his humble beginnings. It's a testament to his will as a person. I don't care if Anthony Joshua knocked him out or if he didn't fight Jon Jones.
Click to expand...

N̈o shit, but people like you worshipping a known habitual PED cheat like Jones is the reason guys like Ngannou get shit on, this man fought the UFC machine and won, won MILLIONS$$$$
 
FEDORGOATPRIDE15-0 said:
N̈o shit, but people like you worshipping a known habitual PED cheat like Jones is the reason guys like Ngannou get shit on, this man fought the UFC machine and won, won MILLIONS$$$$
Click to expand...

I'm no Jones fan, and I give him plenty of shit, but thanks for proving you're both a retread and an idiot in one post. Thanks, bud.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SSgt Dickweed
Media The Chael Sonnen (1.25M subs) moving up - PBD podcast
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Local Plata
Local Plata

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,316
Messages
55,900,586
Members
174,979
Latest member
handcrafted

Share this page

Back
Top