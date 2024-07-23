No cliffs?
This clip was tough for me to watch. I know us idiots give fighters so much asinine, irrational shit on the boards here, but I could not imagine what it is like to lose a child. I've lost a parent and it altered who I was going forward.
Look at that sweet PFL Africa shirt
He makes a lot of excuses for getting knocked into Bolivian. That's about it.
Honestly, we should champion what Francis has done for himself and his family considering his humble beginnings. It's a testament to his will as a person. I don't care if Anthony Joshua knocked him out or if he didn't fight Jon Jones.
N̈o shit, but people like you worshipping a known habitual PED cheat like Jones is the reason guys like Ngannou get shit on, this man fought the UFC machine and won, won MILLIONS$$$$