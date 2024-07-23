Ngannou may be the best example of an MMA fighter who bet on himself and won. Ngannou left the UFC as champion and had to face a smear campaign from the UFC, Dana, and their company shills. DC, Bisping, Sonnen, and many others came out publicly and bashed Francis’s decision. Even fans were irrationally angry at Ngannou for doing what was best for him and his family. Life is crazy though cause he risked his life and future for his family but lost one of people he put in all this work for.