Matt the Immortal Brown spitting some harsh truths about Francis.
I have to agree, legacy wise Ngannou isn’t in any discussion for the best heavyweight and the division has long moved past him.
He ruined his UFC legacy but at least he made some money pumping out to boxing.
Fading Francis Ngannou ‘already forgotten’ by UFC fans and ‘not going to be in talks for best heavyweight ever’
PFL star Francis Ngannou has already been forgotten by UFC fans and will not be in talks as one of the best heavyweights in history, argues one longtime veteran.
www.mmamania.com
