Media Francis Ngannou already “forgotten by UFC fans”

K

koa pomaikai

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
709
Reaction score
1,758
Matt the Immortal Brown spitting some harsh truths about Francis.

I have to agree, legacy wise Ngannou isn’t in any discussion for the best heavyweight and the division has long moved past him.

He ruined his UFC legacy but at least he made some money pumping out to boxing.

www.mmamania.com

Fading Francis Ngannou ‘already forgotten’ by UFC fans and ‘not going to be in talks for best heavyweight ever’

PFL star Francis Ngannou has already been forgotten by UFC fans and will not be in talks as one of the best heavyweights in history, argues one longtime veteran.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

 
Last edited:
USATSI_23019137_168384754_lowres-e1743595767409.jpg


Only one UFC fan matters

And he'll make the UFC Great Again

gettyimages-2209365375.jpg
 
Noone ever forgets the teachings of Frank Lenin-Marxx despite UFC's propaganda.

"Comrades! Fighters union for fighters, fairness of competition for competitors and equal pays for everyone! We will nationalize UFC's profits and share it among all fighters! We will force Jon Jones to fight Aspinal! And we will keep division champions to their according weights!"
Frank Lenin-Marxx

frank marxx.png
 
STAY GOLD said:
Disagree. Francis vs. Jones is the most talked about HW fight aside from Aspinall vs. Jones.
Click to expand...

That's not an endorsement of how popular Francis still is. It's a brutal indictment of how void of ANY other contenders there are at HW.

Aspinall
Jones
Ngannou

Who else gets anyone excited? Shit, Aspinall has wrecked more than half the top 10 by himself.
 
What's there to talk about? Ngannou is older and has fought even less frequently than Jones. Not only that there isn't any great matchups for him to even look forward to.
 
Hdfi said:
Disagree. Ngannou vs Aspinall would be more legit than any Jones fight at HW.
Click to expand...
Would be awesome, I’d heavily favor Frank after watching that disgusting GNP last time out, but would clear up any confusion of who the best HW is. I’m Jones biggest ball hugger but this shit has shown the fans Jon has no intention of fighting again. He is pulling a quick GSP, plus a Stipe defense to one up George, and is milking the status. I think he’s the GOAT, but Frank vs Tom is a better fight
 
John makfresshi said:
Would be awesome, I’d heavily favor Frank after watching that disgusting GNP last time out, but would clear up any confusion of who the best HW is. I’m Jones biggest ball hugger but this shit has shown the fans Jon has no intention of fighting again. He is pulling a quick GSP, plus a Stipe defense to one up George, and is milking the status. I think he’s the GOAT, but Frank vs Tom is a better fight
Click to expand...

There wouldn't be the hype but imo it would be a great consolation to Jones/Aspinall. I completely disagree on how it would go (the speed difference would be monumental now--less so when Francis was 33-34 but at 39 with bad knees, he will look stuck in mud vs Aspinall) but yes getting to see it would be cool.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Matt the Immortal Brown spitting some harsh truths about Francis.

I have to agree, legacy wise Ngannou isn’t in any discussion for the best heavyweight and the division has long moved past him.

He ruined his UFC legacy but at least he made some money pumping out to boxing.

www.mmamania.com

Fading Francis Ngannou ‘already forgotten’ by UFC fans and ‘not going to be in talks for best heavyweight ever’

PFL star Francis Ngannou has already been forgotten by UFC fans and will not be in talks as one of the best heavyweights in history, argues one longtime veteran.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Click to expand...
He got what he wanted, which is money.
 
I don't think he was ever that high up in people's minds, until he started spatting with the UFC. Dude lost to Derrick Lewis, and never had this "unbeatable" aura until all the Jones drama.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Söze Aldo
Ngannou is rumored to become an MMA free agent at some point this year, he should return to the UFC
6 7 8
Replies
156
Views
4K
Bwagster
Bwagster
Luffy
What we have as info on Jones vs Francis — fact check thread with sources
Replies
17
Views
701
Captain Herb
Captain Herb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,943
Messages
57,440,118
Members
175,714
Latest member
bouncerpunch

Share this page

Back
Top