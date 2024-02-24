Francis leaves the arena rather than enter the cage with PFL HW champ

Lol at people still pretending he's ever fighting in PFL
Taking the Joshua fight despite being contractually obligated to fight for them in early 2024 should've clued everybody in.The equivalent of ripping up his contract imo
The only thing the pfl is good at is publicity stunts. The 2 biggest things they’ve done is sign two guys(Jake Paul and Francis) that will never fight for themTaking the Joshua fight despite being contractually obligated to fight for them in early 2024 should've clued everybody in.
How he does in his fight with Joshua will probably be the factor in how soon he fights for PFL.