Francis leaves the arena rather than enter the cage with PFL HW champ

PFL should've realized compared to boxing names like Fury and Joshua they have absolutely no names of hype at HW right now.

Even Aspinall is being subbed for Miocic so seeing Ferreira snubbed for Joshua and boxing just makes sense considering these guys want massive names to fight.
 
How he does in his fight with Joshua will probably be the factor in how soon he fights for PFL. Even if/when he does fight he's probably gonna just win the title and never fight for them again.
 
Renan was like: "yeah, man, can't wait to fight Francis, by the way I'm already one of the greatest HW fighters of all time", meanwhile Francis going home thinking about his ice cream.
 
I like how the main event was being presented as an eliminator to face a guy who's never fought in the promotion before. I don't watch other MMA aside from the UFC really so it's always strange hearing other organizations holding UFC fighters in higher regard. The UFC would almost never mention outside fighters but Bellator and PFL will name drop Jones, Ngannou, and whoever else at any chance.
 
Depends on how he does vs Joshua. If he wins, then you can bet he may do another boxing fight and it might be a world title. If he loses then he's 0-2 and likely does the mma fight.
 
Much depends on his next performance.

Win or lose against Joshua, Francis has better opportunities in boxing (unless Joshua utterly humiliates him, in which case perhaps PFL becomes more realistic).
 
The head trauma from the Joshua fight will leave him Ferguson'ed (retarded). Frank Ng loses his next MMA fight as long as they put a live dog against him. Bad knees, concussed, even older, etc.. Bet the house on Frank's MMA opponent as long as it's not a gimme fight.
 
How he does in his fight with Joshua will probably be the factor in how soon he fights for PFL.
Thats literally what Francis said but PFL instead marketed this as Ngannou has some guarantee to fight the winner of the fight tonight.




"It is my intention to return to the sport. When exactly, I think depends on March 8."





Francis Ngannou's MMA comeback fight narrowed down to two opponents

Francis Ngannou will discover his opponent on his MMA comeback fight on Saturday night. The former UFC heavyweight world champion is taking on Anthony Joshua in an exhibition boxing bout on March 8…
talksport.com
talksport.com
 
PFL will be the next fight when there are no boxing fights for him, neither are in a hurry for that, neither was a name to build a card against Ngannou.
 
