Francis is still waiting for you Jon

So back in 2021 Jon Jones the supposed GOAT of our sport and the now paper HW champ said he would fight Francis....yet here we are almost 3 years later and he isnt even trying to lobby for a one off in PFL against Francis to prove he deserves to be the lineal champ.
