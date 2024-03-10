Francis held an MMA guard against Joshua and got KO'd

websurfer
Luke Thomas provides slow motion footage of the fight which is required for watching the next video. He does an impressive breakdown of the fight addressing similar issues, particularly the parry and foot work.
Had Francis sparred against actual boxers they would have exploited his MMA guard. Francis needs to bring in some high level boxers for his next training camp. He was trying to parry the punches which is supposedly a high risk, no reward type of move in boxing. It's explained in this video. Starts from 15:45 minute mark:
Hopefully Francis doesn't parry like that in the next boxing fight. Unfortunately it was a newb move and he paid for it.
