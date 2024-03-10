Francis held an MMA guard against Joshua and got KO'd

Luke Thomas provides slow motion footage of the fight which is required for watching the next video. He does an impressive breakdown of the fight addressing similar issues, particularly the parry and foot work.


Had Francis sparred against actual boxers they would have exploited his MMA guard. Francis needs to bring in some high level boxers for his next training camp. He was trying to parry the punches which is supposedly a high risk, no reward type of move in boxing. It's explained in this video. Starts from 15:45 minute mark:


Hopefully Francis doesn't parry like that in the next boxing fight. Unfortunately it was a newb move and he paid for it.
 
Mma fans will create threads about the same thing a thousand times won't they. We all knew this sruff as we watched the fight dude, we don't need slow motion breakdowns to see what Ngannou did wrong.
 
Luke did a decent job in his analysis even though it's basic. As he pointed out AJ started making adjustments after only 1 minute. Before long he already had Ngannou's tendencies and timing down. Specifically on his predictable level changes and forward steps. Ngannou was overcommitting on his parries but that's immediately obvious. You don't swat away punches like that. It just creates big openings that can be taken advantage of. Particularly once you start feinting & hooking off the jab. Ngannou's "defense" remained static even when he switched stances.

I liked AJ's subtle angle changes on his entries & exits. He made educated use of feints, lead hand control, and level changes as well. He also parried, but unlike Ngannou, did so properly.

That's the gist of the video.
 
Promoting your grandma's fight breakdown youtube channel? lol
 
Wish Ngannou went to a real boxing camp. He did the same thing as Conor and just had his usual striking coaches train him.
 
surgeyou1 said:
Wish Ngannou went to a real boxing camp. He did the same thing as Conor and just had his usual striking coaches train him.
Click to expand...
Huh? Dewey Cooper is his striking coach. He's a former pro boxer and has trained boxers for years. Works out of the TMT Mayweather Boxing Club in Vegas.
 
