Francis held an MMA guard against Joshua and got KO'd

Luke did a decent job in his analysis even though it's basic. As he pointed out AJ started making adjustments after only 1 minute. Before long he already had Ngannou's tendencies and timing down. Specifically on his predictable level changes and forward steps. Ngannou was overcommitting on his parries but that's immediately obvious. You don't swat away punches like that. It just creates big openings that can be taken advantage of. Particularly once you start feinting & hooking off the jab. Ngannou's "defense" remained static even when he switched stances.



I liked AJ's subtle angle changes on his entries & exits. He made educated use of feints, lead hand control, and level changes as well. He also parried, but unlike Ngannou, did so properly.



That's the gist of the video.